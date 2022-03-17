Watertown will be the focus of Carver County road improvements this year.
The Carver County Board of Commissioners last Tuesday awarded a construction contract in the amount of just over $7.7 million to low bidder Valley Paving, Inc. for a package of projects in and around the Watertown area.
The projects generally involve pavement resurfacing, shoulder widening and stormwater conveyance improvements along the following road sections: Highway 25 from Hwy. 10 north to the Wright County line; Highway 24 from Hwy. 10 east to the Hennepin County line; a resurfacing of Highway 10 through Watertown from the river bridge to Hwy. 25; and improvements to Highway 127 north from highways 24 to 20.
A few curves along Highway 24 between Oxford Avenue and Highway 127 also will be improved to create better visibility, safety and comfort, according to project engineers.
In approving the contract award, commissioners also approved a grant agreement with Minnesota Department of Transportation for $1.25 million to help fund the Highway 24 project.
The improvements were first proposed in 2021 and construction is anticipated to begin in mid-March. A virtual project open house was held last Friday for affected residents and businesses, and a project website has been created with more details and updates at www.co.carver.mn.us/departments/public-works/projects.
Construction will involve the full closure of Highway 24, scheduled to begin after the 2021-22 school year. The segment of Highway 24 between Highway 10 and Paul Avenue is anticipated to be complete before school resumes in the fall with the full road to be done later in the fall. Access to residents and businesses will be maintained throughout the duration of construction, according to project managers.
Commissioners also approved a joint powers agreement with the city of Chanhassen for a road improvement project for Highway 117 (Galpin Boulevard).
In other county business, commissioners heard a first-hand account about concerns facing senior care communities from Mike Senden, president and CEO of Auburn Homes and Services, with campuses in Waconia and Chaska.
Senden noted that there has been considerable turnover and loss of senior caregiver positions amplified by the pandemic which has put Carver County senior care communities, as well as senior care facilities statewide, in a crisis of not having adequate caregiver staff to meet care needs of the senior population. That condition also is restricting admissions and affecting revenues, he explained.
Auburn currently has 37 unfilled full-time positions, 45 empty units, and has suffered a revenue loss of $2 million, Senden said.
Care facilities have received support from the National Guard to assist with staffing shortages, but a larger solution is needed, the Auburn CEO explained, requesting commissioner support on the issue.
In a resolution approved by the board, commissioners encouraged Minnesota’s leaders to come together to prioritize seniors and their caregivers, and request the Minnesota Legislature provide additional investments in senior care communities. Proposed legislation related to the issue already is in front of state lawmakers this session.
Commissioners also adopted a five-year strategic plan to control aquatic invasive species in Carver County waters and surrounding watersheds. Early detection and rapid response are key, said Andrew Dickhart, AIS specialist for Carver County, who spoke at the meeting.
The plan is focused around watercraft inspections and decontamination, education and public outreach, and special projects such as goldfish control in Big Woods Lake and the Grace chain of lakes in Chaska, and a carp control effort in Benton Lake in Cologne.
Dickhart said there also is promising research under way for control of zebra mussels.
