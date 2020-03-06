The Carver County board of commissioners met once again on February 18 to discuss a few items for the county. The main item of the evening was the discussion of the 2020 Aquatic Invasive Species Prevention and Management Plan (AIS Plan).
This item has been before the county a few times before back in 2019. One of the issues brought up at previous meetings were “funding shortfalls”. It was decided that the city of Chanhassen and Minnehaha Creek Watershed District would contribute their usual funds with the county providing $15,000 for watercraft inspections at Lakes Minnewashta and Pierson.
At the February 18 meeting, the AIS Program presented their budget with the $15,000 included and what plans are for the year of 2020. Andrew Dickhart, AIS Coordinator, presented the budget and 2020 plan to the commissioners.
Previously, the AIS Program was simply used for inspecting watercraft to ensure that no stowaways could be on board. Since then the program has evolved beyond just inspections. The state provides prevention aid, which allows the county to do more than simple inspections, such as vegetation controls.
In fact, for the last two years, the AIS Program has been receiving a grant for a pilot study to test aquatic plants. The idea was to test if the removal of the plants would reduce the amount of invasive plants coming in through access points. Unfortunately, the results were inconclusive, according to Dickhart, so it was decided that the program would not reapply for the grant, though staff are looking for other research opportunities through staff at the University of Minnesota.
Otherwise, it will be business as usual for the AIS staff. The most visible activity for the public will be the watercraft inspections, which are done in partnership with the cities and watershed districts around the county. Lakes are priority since they are public use, especially if they are connected by channels or streams. The lakes are also prioritized by suitability. For example, if the environment isn’t suitable for zebra mussels, the lake isn’t as much of a priority compared to ones that are.
There are a total of seven lakes that will receive inspections for 2020: Waconia, Bavaria, Minnewashta, Piersons, Lotus, Ann, and Susan will receive inspections as well as early detection. The rest of the over 20 lakes will also be monitored but will not have inspections.
Those early detections allow the AIS Program to know when an invasive species has been introduced. If early enough, they can initiate a rapid response plan, and hopefully stop the problem in its first stages before it becomes a priority lake. Interns and volunteers in the program will be in charge of the monitoring the lakes around the county.
There are a few projects ongoing this year. Benton Lake will continue to have carp management this year, with staff looking for options to extend the project. Hazeltine and Bigwoods are experiencing a population control grant as well, but not for carp. These two lakes need a population of goldfish to be brought under control, and work on this will begin in spring of this year.
One project in 2020 adds a wrinkle to funding for 2021, which is a new Lake Waconia boat launch. According to Dickhart, there isn’t a plan in place yet on how to fund another boat launch, so it will have to be discussed throughout the year, as the launch is slated to be complete in fall of this year. The Minnehaha Creek Watershed District is also still having shortfalls when it comes to funding so this will also have to be a continued discussion item, as inspections in their area will be harder to conduct without funding.
With all that in mind, the AIS 2020 budget of $303,197, including the $15,000 contribution by the county, was approved unanimously by the commissioners.
