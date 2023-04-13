Carver County is moving to a new internet domain name. The County will be moving away from co.carver.mn.us to carvercountymn.gov. The purpose of this change is to better provide residents and other users of the County’s website with a recognizable and trustworthy domain name. To obtain a .gov domain, a government organization must submit an application to the Federal Government and be approved through a vetted process. Anyone can purchase a .com, .net, .us, and hundreds of other domain names, which can be used to impersonate official County services. Access to a .gov domain website ensures a trustworthy government endorsed website.

The transition from co.carver.mn.us to carvercountymn.gov will be happening on April 6. During this transition there will be a short maintenance window from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. that could impact access to the County’s public website. All internet traffic that is going to the co.carver.mn.us website will be redirected to the new carvercountymn.gov website. This redirect will continue for a long time, so if people have bookmarks, publications, etc. with co.carver.mn.us domain name they will be redirected to the carvercountymn.gov website.

