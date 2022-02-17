Carver County could be conducting a land sale later this year following county board action on Tuesday, Feb. 1.
The county Property Tax department is working toward a public sale of potentially 25 parcels across the county that have been forfeited to the state of Minnesota in trust due to non-payment of delinquent taxes. Under statutory agreements, the county manages those parcels.
The tax department, Land Records and the Carver County Soil and Water Conservation District have reviewed the parcels and classified them as non-conservation. The Assessment department has assigned an appraised value for each one.
Last week, the county board of commissioners adopted a resolution approving the appraised value and classification of the tax forfeited land.
The county will next evaluate whether to withhold any of the properties from sale for public use or public purpose either with the county or affected cities and townships.
County staff will return to the board with the final list of properties to sell, terms of the sale and a sale date.
Most properties will be offered for sale at a public auction. Some could require the county to sell to an adjacent land owner through what’s called a limited land sale usually done by confidential bid submissions.
The sale is likely to occur mid-year. The last time the county conducted a tax forfeiture sale was in 2016.
