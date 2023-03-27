Carver County Environmental Services announced that it will be changing the location of the 2023 Spring Special Waste Collection.
For nearly 30 years Carver County has successfully held a Spring Special Waste Collection event in the City of Norwood Young America at Central High School. Due to a major construction project at the High School, this year’s collection event will be relocated to the Carver County Public Works Facility in Cologne, MN. Carver County hopes to return to Norwood Young America for a Special Waste Collection in the spring of 2024.
On Saturday, May 20, from 8 a.m. to noon, the 2023 spring collection will be open to Carver County residents at the Carver County Public Works Facility, 11360 US HWY 212, Cologne.
This event is a good opportunity for residents to dispose of unwanted items that should not be thrown in the trash. The event is open to all Carver County residents and accepts residential waste only, no business waste will be accepted.
Items accepted: tires, appliances, electronics items, scrap metal and household hazardous wastes (paints, cleaners, pesticides, fluorescent lamps, automotive fluids, etc.). A fee will be charged for disposal of some items (appliances, tires, televisions, computer monitors, gasoline powered equipment and bicycles). A full items listing and price list is available at: www.recyclecarver.org search Event Collections.
Items not accepted include: household garbage, furniture, mattresses, paper/carboard/plastic recycling, and oil or household hazardous waste in containers larger than five gallons in size.
If you have any questions please contact Carver County Environmental Services at 952-361-1809 or visit our website.
