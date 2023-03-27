Carver County Environmental Services announced that it will be changing the location of the 2023 Spring Special Waste Collection.

For nearly 30 years Carver County has successfully held a Spring Special Waste Collection event in the City of Norwood Young America at Central High School. Due to a major construction project at the High School, this year’s collection event will be relocated to the Carver County Public Works Facility in Cologne, MN. Carver County hopes to return to Norwood Young America for a Special Waste Collection in the spring of 2024.

