A camp that operated just east of Watertown from the mid-1950s to the late 1990s could welcome campers again following county board action on April 18.
Carver County commissioners at their April 18 meeting approved a conditional use permit for Camp Katherine Parsons, located in Watertown Township on Oak Lake between County Roads 20 and 24.
The 105-acre parcel is owned by the Phyllis Wheatley Community Center. The Minneapolis-based social center works to create educational and recreational opportunities for people who live in North Minneapolis neighborhoods and the greater Twin Cities area.
For more than 40 years, generations of Northside youth spent summers at Camp Katharine Parsons, experiencing nature and its benefits for mind and body, according to Phyllis Wheatley Community Center leaders. But by the early 2000s, the camp had fallen into disrepair, and mounting costs and reduced financial support led to the camp becoming idled and dormant.
Now the center proposes to revive the camp, named after a former board member and supporter, to provide day camp experiences for youth in the summer season with some weekend overnight camping opportunities. The camp also is envisioned to host environmental programming for school groups.
There is already a cluster of seasonal camp buildings, campsites, and trails on the property with a half-mile access road leading to them, all utilized as part of Camp Katherine Parsons in the past. The Phyllis Wheatly Center proposes to upgrade the camp facilities with the replacement or reconstruction of several camp buildings, reconstruction of the camp access road, and creation of dedicated parking areas.
The proposal created initial concerns at the Watertown Township level and the county planning commission about the scope of operations and the numbers of visitors the camp may attract, but those concerns were largely resolved by the time the proposal reached county commissioners last week.
Under the resolution approved by commissioners, camp operations will be limited to a maximum of 100 persons (camp leaders say they expect a total of 80 youth and 20 staff at any one time) and that any special event proposed outside of that maximum and normal hours of operation shall require an administrative special use permit.
In other business, commissioners approved the purchase of budgeted Public Works fleet equipment replacements and additions for 2023 at a cost of around $536,000. The county has been operating under a managed fleet replacement program for several years.
The county board also approved an agreement with the Minnesota Counties Intergovernmental Trust (MCIT) to return funds the county paid to the trust to provide claims handling and risk management services from 1992-1996. The amount is about $133,588.41 plus accumulated interest. The return will clear the books for MCIT and direct the funds to Carver County’s current insurance fund.
Finally, commissioners approved a set of high-level principles related to transportation funding proposals being considered during the 2023 legislative session. The principles also are expected to be adopted by Anoka, Dakota, Scott and Washington counties – in total five suburban counties that believe they are being shortchanged in the state transportation planning process. Similar concerns had earlier been raised with the Metropolitan Council and the Southwest Corridor Transportation Coalition.
The principles and a fact sheet were developed by a working group of county commissioners, administrators, and engineers. The documents are expected to be delivered to legislative delegations as the Minnesota Legislature enters the final weeks of this session.
