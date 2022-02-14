Access to fiber broadband has become more and more about the discrepancy between the haves and the have nots – and it’s not just about being able to stream Netflix.
In the digital age, broadband is so influential that it is considered critical infrastructure. Every industry relies on computing, cloud storage, or other digital applications to sell goods and services. Employers increasingly demand more digital skills from the labor force to run their operations, and educators applied the technology extensively during COVID-19 lockdowns as a critical pathway to learning for students. In fact, schools and the workplace may be changed forever with the applications deployed during the pandemic.
Even decades-old infrastructure such as roads and rails, water pipes and the energy grid now rely on digital equipment to operate, build and modernize.
Not to mention, how people’s individual lives revolve around the internet for entertainment, shopping and connections to one another.
Broadband’s applications are so far-reaching that “these physical networks have a direct impact on health and life,” according to a recent Brookings Institution report.
Despite its importance, broadband is still short of broad. Although the percentage of Americans with broadband access has grown over the past decade from 74.5 percent to over 90 percent, that means millions of households still do not have access to high-speed wireline or wireless services.
Now, Carver County is exploring a project to provide wired fiber connectivity to all county addresses where the level of high-speed internet doesn’t exist. An initiative called “Connect up Carver County” would use federal stimulus funding for a collaborative partnership between the county and a private service provider. It would close the “last mile” of connectivity by expanding the county’s current CarverLink fiber ring network. That would allow the selected service provider to provide access to wired fiber connectivity directly to all homes and businesses in Carver County, according to Randy Lehs, fiber manager for CarverLink, an entity of Carver County Public Services
County commissioners have been evaluating the approach and could authorize a bid to proceed later this month. If the initiative moves forward, Carver County would be one of just 40 counties in the nation and the first in the state to provide high-speed connectivity to all of its residents, county leaders note.
Carver County is becoming increasingly urban, but still with a considerable rural divide. In fact, one could liken the Connect up Carver County initiative to rural electrification in the 1920s and 1930s, although Lehs points out that the initiative also will involve working with the 11 cities in the county to apply fiber overlay or overbuilds.
More broadly the extension of broadband is analogous to the development of the interstate highway system starting in the 1950s. In fact, the fiber network is like a highway system. The base fiber ring network is like the main highway with other roadways and laterals extending from it, Lehs explains
The CarverLink network actually became operational way back in the fall of 2013 through an earlier federal initiative, 80 percent funded through an American Recovery and Reinvestment Act federal grant with the remaining 20 percent contributed by Carver County. The original network consisted of approximately 89 miles of base ring fiber with 33 miles of lateral fiber. Since inception the CarverLink Network has been expanding both in transport capacity and physical infrastructure miles, stretching approximately 600 plus miles throughout Carver County.
The next project would offer symmetrical upload/download speeds of no less than 100 megabytes. The latest initiative leverages CarverLink’s current fiber infrastructure, identifies gaps in high-speed access, and closes those gaps to provide high-speed internet access to every address in the County.
Lehs points out that the public-private partnership with Jaguar Communications, now acquired by MetroNet, has been unique, critical and successful approach to building and extending broadband. The next bid for service if authorized by commissioners would complete the connection.
The challenge is that with the latest influx of federal dollars through COVID-19 stimulus money and now the Biden infrastructure plan, everyone is rushing to build broadband, Lehs notes. That’s leading to global supply chain issues, lack of fiber and fiber accessories worldwide, contract labor shortages and more.
And in political circles it’s leading to arguments that the importance of broadband and gaps in usage prove that broadband should be considered a public utility like electricity, water, and gas, and regulated as such.
So, with all the complexitites there’s no estimate yet on when county broadband will cross that last bridge and connect that last mile.
