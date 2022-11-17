Jodi Edstrom has been named Interim Director of the Carver County Library upon the retirement of Library Director, Heidi Hoks. Edstrom joined the Carver County Library team in 2011. Throughout her time with the library system, Edstrom has had an opportunity to work in several capacities and in every library branch.

Library users in the western library branches will know Jodi from when she was an Associate Librarian in Waconia from 2012 to 2014, and when she was the Youth Services Librarian at the NYA Library in 2014. Most recently, Edstrom has been serving as Branch Manager at the Chaska Library and will continue in that role while she is also the Interim Library Director.

