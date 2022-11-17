Jodi Edstrom has been named Interim Director of the Carver County Library upon the retirement of Library Director, Heidi Hoks. Edstrom joined the Carver County Library team in 2011. Throughout her time with the library system, Edstrom has had an opportunity to work in several capacities and in every library branch.
Library users in the western library branches will know Jodi from when she was an Associate Librarian in Waconia from 2012 to 2014, and when she was the Youth Services Librarian at the NYA Library in 2014. Most recently, Edstrom has been serving as Branch Manager at the Chaska Library and will continue in that role while she is also the Interim Library Director.
Edstrom graduated with an MLIS degree from St. Catherine University in 2012 and is also a 2013 graduate of the Institute for Leadership Excellence (MILE) sponsored by the Minnesota Library Association. In 2018, Edstrom was nominated and awarded Colleague of the Year for the Public Services Division of Carver County and in 2018 completed the NACo Leadership Development Academy.
In addition to her love of books, literacy, and public service, Edstrom is also active as a professional musician holding a Masters in Music-Flute Performance. Jodi lives in the city of Carver with her husband and 8-year-old daughter.
