by megan glenn
While most people are gearing up for the holidays, city councils, school boards, and the commissioners are preparing to finalize everyone’s favorite truth of life: taxes. On December 3, the Carver County board of Commissioners held a public hearing for their Truth in Taxation meeting. Public comments were submitted via email and phone this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic during a ten minute recess.
Before the meeting began, commissioner chair James Ische reminded listeners that the market values for the county were determined earlier in 2020. If anyone has any questions regarding their own property market value, Ische advised that they contact the county assessor, Keith Kern, at kkern@co.carver.mn.us or call 952-361-1967. Ische also noted that this hearing was not related to any city council, township, or school board levies for 2020-2021. This hearing was only about the county tax levy.
County Administrator, David Hemze, began the presentation on the taxation plans for the county. Hemze started out by stating that a big challenge in Minnesota is that the property taxes are very complex, as well as driven by several different statutes. To help taxpayers through the process, the county holds several public meetings throughout the year to clear up as much confusion as possible.
Of course, this year was unlike any other previously, is most part due to a certain pandemic that still affects us today.
“In my 30 plus years in public service, this has been a unique budget given COVID-19,” said Hemze. “Just creating that extreme level of uncertainty, and it continues to do that.”
Knowing that businesses and employees everywhere have been impacted, the county staff took that into mind when creating next year’s budget. There are some good signs for the county and state in terms of budget though. According to Hemze, the state has over $600 million in surplus, and more programs are hopefully on the way. This helps reduce the uncertainty on the county level, though not completely.
The other good news on a county level is, despite many losing their jobs or experiencing reduced hours, delinquency is still at about 1 percent, or roughly $600,000 worth of payments. This may sound like a lot of money, but it’s on track with previous years even despite COVID, which is encouraging for the county. Gas taxes are also in good shape, meaning no significant changes for Public Works.
Part of the 2021’s tax levy was looking at 2020 as a whole, and back in May is was decided to create a no-impact tax levy on all levels, including property tax. This has stuck throughout the year.
Hemze also discussed where tax dollars go in Carver County. Most go to the several hundred miles worth of roads, as well as the bridges and public areas those roads go to. The library system is another big part of the county, as well as anything paperwork related. Public health and social services, such as immunizations and child protection, also rely on tax dollars.
As such, the recommended levy adjustment is $1.4 million, a total increase of just over 2 percent. Though the levy is being increased, there is no effect on taxes. The adjustment is being made on account of the new growth from this year. Normally the levy is an inflation increase, roughly 4 to 5 percent.
With that, the board allowed comments and questions to come in. Only one comment came in from a Waconia Township resident regarding property values as well as their effect on the area. Even though taxes have continued to go up, there haven’t been a community benefits or changes from doing so. The county staff stated they would be looking into the assessments.
