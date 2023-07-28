Wp 6-25 historical society building.jpg

The Carver County Historical Society has been awarded $8,900 through the state’s Historical and Cultural Heritage Small Grants program. (File photo)

The Minnesota Historical Society (MNHS) is pleased to announce the latest recipients of 28 Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Small Grants ($10,000 and less), totaling $216,285 in 19 counties.

Among them is a grant to the Carver County Historical Society for $8,900 to hire a qualified and experienced HVAC engineer to evaluate how well the current system controls the museum environment.

  
