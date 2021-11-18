Carver County Historical Society is participating in the 13th annual Give to the Max giving event taking place this year starting on Monday, Nov. 1 and culminating on Thursday, Nov. 18. Give to the Max is a statewide giving event that raises millions each year for more than 6,000 causes across Minnesota and beyond. Considered Minnesota’s holiday for generosity, donors have given more than $225 million since the inaugural Give to the Max Day in 2009.
Funds from Give to the Max day will be applied to the Jeffris Family Foundation campaign to restore the Peterson Farmhouse. The CCHS needs to raise $500,000 by the end of June 2022 in order to receive an additional $250,000 from the Foundation. The CCHS has raised $292,654 toward the total thus far.
The Peterson farm is owned and operated by the Carver County Historical Society. It is dedicated to teaching agriculture, horticulture and the immigrant story of all those calling Carver County home. The property and its buildings are used for public enhasement and use.
“Last year, we saw more donors and organizations participating in Give to the Max than ever before, crossing the $30 million mark for the very first time,” said Jake Blumberg, executive director of GiveMN, the nonprofit that hosts Give to the Max. “Nonprofits and schools across Minnesota are still meeting record levels of need around the COVID-19 pandemic, disasters like this summer’s wildfires, continuing to advance social justice, and much more. We’re encouraging everyone to keep their foot on the generosity pedal this year and help organizations continue to be resilient for the work ahead of them.”
To participate in Give to the Max, donors should visit GiveMN.org and search for the causes they care about most by name, keyword, ZIP code, and more. Early Giving for Give to the Max begins Nov. 1 and continues through Give to the Max Day on Nov. 18, with random drawings for more than $100,000 in prize grants for Minnesota organizations throughout the event.
Each donation made through GiveMN.org qualifies the Carver County Historical Society for additional grants from the Give to the Max prize pool, thanks to the continued generosity of the Bush Foundation. GiveMN will award:
• $500 Early Giving Golden Ticket prizes daily Nov. 1-17
• $500 Golden Ticket prizes every 15 minutes on Nov. 18
• $1,000 Hourly Golden Ticket prizes every hour on Nov. 18
• $6,000 Power Hour prizes, shared among the top three organizations based on amount raised between 10:00–10:59 a.m. and 10:00–10:59 p.m.
• The Give to the Max grand prize, a $10,000 Super-sized Golden Ticket from all donations made through GiveMN.org Nov. 1-18
To be a part of Give to the Max, visit GiveMN.org to make a gift to your favorite cause and use #GTMD21 to join in the social media ¬conversation.
About Carver County Historical Society
The CCHS was formed in 1940 by O.D. Sell. From very humble beginings, the CCHS has grown to include five affiliate organizations around the County and over 700 members. The Jeffris Family Foundation - Peterson Farmhouse campaign began in 2019 and will be completed the end of June 2022. All funds donated will benefit the the campaign and will be audited by the Foundation to ensure accuracy.
About GiveMN
GiveMN is an independent nonprofit organization working to ignite generosity and grow giving through GiveMN.org, Minnesota’s giving marketplace, and RaiseMN, a fundraising coaching and training program.
Since 2009, nearly 700,000 donors have made gifts with ease and enthusiasm through GiveMN.org to make a difference for causes in their communities. Through this online marketplace for generosity, and giving events like the annual Give to the Max, GiveMN has helped to generate nearly $300 million for more than 13,000 nonprofits.
RaiseMN serves Minnesota nonprofits through individualized coaching and programs to transform nonprofit fundraising. Focusing on small- to medium-sized organizations, RaiseMN builds more healthy and sustainable fundraising practices so nonprofits can continue to pursue and expand their mission in their communities.
Launched in 2009 by Minnesota Community Foundation, GiveMN is supported by many generous foundation and corporate partners, contributions from individual donors, and revenue from its programs.
