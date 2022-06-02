Carver County Environmental Services partnered with Chanhassen-based non-profit “A Better Society” to bring the very first fix-it clinic to Carver County on Saturday, April 30.
Counties and community organizations have hosted fix-it clinics for the last few years with great success, and the county’s first was no exception. The event offered residents an opportunity to sit down with a volunteer fixer to talk about their item and hopefully have it fixed. If an item could not be fixed volunteers tried their best to diagnose the problem and provide the resident with options to do so.
During the event around a dozen volunteers helped attendees fix more than 400 pounds of items that may have otherwise ended up in local landfills. These items included vacuums, clothing, small engines, bicycles and even one little boy’s Mickey Mouse lamp that has survived through at least four generations. Events like these are a great opportunity not only to get items fixed and kept out of the landfill, but also to foster discussion about waste reduction and the “throw-away” mentality.
The next fix-it clinic is already scheduled for Saturday, July 30. To receive event notifications regarding details and sign-up, or if you want to volunteer, please contact Jamie Marsh, jmarsh@co.carver.mn.us or Environmental Services at (952) 361-1800.
For more information, make sure to follow Recycle Carver and A Better Society on Facebook.
