The county fair is all about traditions: animal barns and shows, carnival rides and games, exhibits and displays, live music and grandstand entertainment – and of course, fair food.
They’re all back, plus some new attractions as well.
After a year off due to the pandemic, the Carver County Fair kicks off in Waconia this week on Wednesday, Aug. 11, and runs through Sunday, Aug. 15.
The 109th version – take 2 – features all the returning fair favorites, also some new features highlighted here.
From an entertainment perspective, new this year is The Kent Family Magic Circus, which includes a mixture of circus, theater, magic and vaudeville, with a sprinkle of side show – and a heavy dose of fire. The family of nine travel all over the United States to share their talents, and will perform three unique shows daily for local fairgoers.
From a music perspective, this will be the Johnny Holm Band’s 40th appearance at the fair. Come out Wednesday, Aug. 11, to the Entertainment Center to enjoy this tradition.
New to the fair this year, on Saturday night, Aug. 14, country music artist Jason Pritchett will take the local stage for the first time. Pritchett’s first four radio songs hit the top 40 charts in record time. He was the highest debuting country artist with the single “Good Show.” That came after Pritchett performed shows in Branson, Mo., for over 17 years and went on to become a top 5 finalist on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.”
“Without a doubt the most requested records I am playing,” said one national radio host, who coined Pritchett’s music “rodeo” country. “This guy is a bona fide, real deal, real country star.”
The Carver County Commons building also makes its debut this year. That’s the new building built in 2019 to replace the Chamber and Sheriff buildings on the fairgrounds. In it fairgoers will find county departments and commercial vendors.
“We have many new vendors this year as the fair remains a popular place to promote a name, product, or service to the thousands of anticipated visitors,” said Diane Polzin, fair operations director.
The Junior Fair Board, a group of young fair enthusiasts established two years ago to help with fair planning and preparations, also have two new events planned.
One is a fairgrounds Medallion Hunt. Clues will be posted twice daily during the fair on the Carver County Fair website, with a prize awarded to the individual who finds the medallion. Also, a healthy and safety awareness event next Wednesday evening, Aug. 11.
That evening will include the local fire department and Fire Explorers group. Also, the Carver County Sheriff’s office canine unit, Ridgeview ambulance, the “Seatbelt Convincer” driving simulator, the local 49’ers heavy equipment driving simulator and a Minnesota State Patrol roll over demonstration.
Meanwhile, in celebration of baseball, which comes to Waconia later this month as a host to the Minnesota State Amateur Baseball Tournament, the Carver County Historical Society will have a local history of baseball exhibit at its historic granary building location on the fairgrounds.
Joining the more than 30 food and beverage vendors this year are two new food offerings. A Vietnamese food vendor called D & D Goodies featuring eggrolls, dumplings, and wontons. And Depot Bar & Grill which features walleye fingers, walleye and lobster tacos, along with wild rice soup on a stick.
This year the Planters NUTmobile, the iconic 26-ft-long peanut-on-wheels also will make an appearance at the fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 14. Come enjoy a product sample and a photo op.
For complete fair events and information, check out the Carver County Fair supplement in this edition of the newspaper, or go to www.carvercountyfair.com.
