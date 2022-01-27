The Carver County Dairy Core Team and the University of Minnesota Extension, Carver County will present the 30th Annual Carver County Dairy Expo on Monday, Feb. 21, at Central High School in Norwood Young America from 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.
In celebrating its 30th year, the decision was made to make this an agricultural trade show and education event, with a dairy tract, a farm transition tract, and a crop tract during the breakout sessions. The Carver County Dairy Expo typically attracts over 250 farmers, industry professionals and friends of agriculture.
Attendees can look forward to the educational opportunities, visiting the trade show along with catching up with neighbors and friends.
A special keynote address, “Dairy Industry Megatrends and Pearls from the Past” will be given by Corey Geiger, editor of “Hoard’s Dairyman.” Geiger will share his insights on the future direction of the dairy industry as well as timely pearls of wisdom he has gleaned as the sixth generation to manage his family’s 376-acre dairy farm founded in 1867.
Additional dairy focused presentations include, “Is There a Future for Small and Midsize Dairy Farms?” James Salfer, UMN Regional Dairy Extension educator, will share ways in which small and midsize farms can remain competitive if they identify and capitalize on their natural resource and skill advantages. Also considering how strategic capital investment may increase efficiency and profit while controlling production costs to increase margin per cow.
Dr. Isaac Salfer, Assistant professor of Animal Science at the University of Minnesota, will share his recent research on the “Impact of Daily and Seasonal rhythms on Nutrition and Milk Production”, looking at how, by better understanding of the naturally occurring daily and seasonal rhythms of production in cows, we can improve our efficiency and productivity, have better performance benchmarks, and take advantage of precision dairy technology tools.
The farm transition tract will feature Jared Holt, Partner of Ascent Financial, with locations in Mankato and Buffalo, Minnesota. Holt will share important topics related to farm transition and farm meetings. In “Developing a Successful Transition Plan,” Holt will focus on the components that go into a first-class transition plan taking the audience on a journey through stories and case studies to understand why these components are important steps to a successful transition. For folks who would like to learn a little bit about their own communication style, how to have better focus during farm meetings, including how to have more meaningful conversations Jared Holt will cover those aspects of communication skills in, “A Farm Without Drama, Better Culture, Better Profit.”
Crop and land topics include “Forage Value of Winter and Summer Cover Crops” will be presented by Jim Paulson of Fieldstone Consulting. Paulson will address multiple ways to include cover crops into a cropping rotation along with ways to incorporate livestock grazing and harvesting cover crops for feed into those systems.
Dr. Melissa Wilson, University of Minnesota will provide insight on “Best Management Practices for Manure: Are they Worth it?” When it comes to soil fertility, which practices are worth the time and effort and under what circumstances? This presentation will cover some of the latest research in Minnesota, including use of cover crops, nitrification inhibitors and different application timing.
Admission for the 30th Carver County Dairy Expo is $10 for adults and $5 for students and children under 18 years old. This includes a delicious Hillcrest Cafe lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. This is currently scheduled as an in-person event following Minnesota Department of Health guidelines.
Additional details can be found at this link, https://z.umn.edu/2022DairyExpo and on Facebook@CarverScottExtension.
