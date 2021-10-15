Carver County Public Health has announced its plan to offer a free COVID-19 community testing site, with no insurance required, at the Waconia Event Center every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
The testing clinics starts with limited appointments the week of Monday, Oct. 25, with expanded capacity starting the week of Monday, Nov. 1.
• Location: Waconia Event Center, 8155 Paradise Lane, Waconia, MN 55387
o Mondays: 2-6 p.m.
o Wednesdays: Noon–4 p.m.
o Fridays: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
People wishing to book a testing appointment should visit www.co.carver.mn.us/covid19testing. No identification or insurance is required. Public Health strongly encourages appointments. Public Health plans to keep the testing site operational as long as the need for accessible testing exists within the county.
“We know that testing regularly, especially for our school-aged children who aren’t yet vaccinated, helps keep them and others around them safe,” Dr. Richard Scott, the county’s Public Health director, said. “Having identified the lack of testing options not only for our county’s residents but for students who attend school and people who work in our county, we knew we needed to work with our partners to make testing more readily available.”
The testing site uses the saliva-type COVID-19 test. The State of Minnesota’s designated lab processes the test kits, with most users receiving results within 24 hours. Anyone 2 years of age and older can take the test, free of charge, whether they’re symptomatic or asymptomatic.
Anyone with questions should call the county’s COVID-19 Call Center at (952) 361-1559 or visit the County’s webpage dedicated to the pandemic response at www.co.carver.mn.us/covid-19.
