Carver County, along with the City of Chanhassen, the University of Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, and Life Time Incorporated, celebrated the groundbreaking for the upcoming Highway 5 Regional Trail project.
This 2-mile trail construction project, when finished, links more than 100 miles of the local trails in Chanhassen and Victoria. Further, the trail connects with the University of Minnesota’s Landscape Arboretum to the local system. Users can access regional recreation destinations like the Lake Minnetonka Regional Trail, Carver Park Reserve and Lake Minnewashta Regional Park.
“The project has been a long-term vision for the community,” Commissioner Tom Workman said. “When completed, this trail makes it safe for pedestrians and bicyclist to access key public lands and trails.”
A key part of the trail is the underpass under Highway 41. This allows trail users to safely go from the grounds of Life Time and to the Landscape Arboretum, avoiding an at-grade crossing that sees thousands of vehicles per day. A 1,000-foot boardwalk across the Landscape Arboretum’s wetlands serves as another prominent feature.
“Trails continue to address the highest demands for recreational activities like hiking, biking, jogging, and walking,” Commissioner Randy Maluchnik said. “Trails provide other benefits such as alternate transportation, physical activity and social interaction. Trails enrich our communities with an environment conducive to healthy living.”
The county contracted with SRF Consulting to create the plans and construction documents for the project. Viet & Company has been hired to handle the actual construction of the trail. Initial work started, with an anticipated completion date of mid-to-late summer 2021.
