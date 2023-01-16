The intersection near Watertown-Mayer High School known as the “Y” has been an ongoing safety concern. The proposed construction project is expected to improve sight lines and make for a straighter intersection alignment off Co. Rd. 20. (Submitted graphic)
Carver County commissioners got organized for the new year and awarded a construction contract for a Watertown road project at their first meeting of 2023 on Jan. 3.
From an organizational perspective, the county board selected chairs, made committee assignments, appointed members from applicants to several advisory councils, and established meeting dates for 2023.
John Fahey was selected as board chair and Tom Workman as vice chair. County board meeting dates this year will remain as the first and third Tuesday of the month with work sessions planned the fourth Tuesday of each month.
Commissioners divvied up assignments among a number of committees such as Association of Minnesota Counties, Community Development Agency, county fair board, historical society, and many others. They also made applicant appointments to several advisory boards, such as the arts committee, library board, mental health advisory committee, park commission, planning commission and board of adjustment.
From a roads perspective, the county board awarded a construction contract to low bidder Mathiowetz Construction to make improvements to the Highway 25/County Road 20 intersection just west of Watertown.
That intersection near Watertown-Mayer High School known as the “Y” has been an ongoing safety concern. The proposed construction project is expected to improve sight lines and make for a straighter intersection alignment off Co. Rd. 20. The modified intersection also will include turn lanes and traffic lights.
The contract award amounts to about $1.98 million which will be paid for with a combination of Minnesota Department of Transportation grant money and county state aid funds. The amount is about 12 percent below engineering estimates, driven in part by early bidding according to Public Works engineers.
Tree clearing for the road improvements is expected to occur this winter with construction work and road closures scheduled for June-August when school is not in session.
