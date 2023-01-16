Screenshot 2023-01-16 072714.jpg

The intersection near Watertown-Mayer High School known as the “Y” has been an ongoing safety concern. The proposed construction project is expected to improve sight lines and make for a straighter intersection alignment off Co. Rd. 20. (Submitted graphic)

Carver County commissioners got organized for the new year and awarded a construction contract for a Watertown road project at their first meeting of 2023 on Jan. 3.

From an organizational perspective, the county board selected chairs, made committee assignments, appointed members from applicants to several advisory councils, and established meeting dates for 2023.

Load comments