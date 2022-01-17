Carver County commissioners approved committee assignments and appointed a host of advisory board members at their first meeting of the year on Tuesday, Jan. 4.
Gayle Degler will be the new county board chair for 2022, John Fahey vice chair. Most committee assignments will remain same as last year for 2022.
A complete list of committee assignments and alternates is listed on the Commissioner Biographies page on the Carver County website: www.co.carver.mn.us. A description of advisory committees is listed on the County Board of Commissioners page.
