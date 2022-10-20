Carver County commissioners reconsidered COVID-19 fund balance allocations at their meeting on Oct. 4.
Reconsideration followed a meeting last month where several advocates for non-profit human services organizations in Carver County questioned why their applications for federal pandemic recovery dollars had been rejected.
Commissioners at an earlier budget meeting passed a resolution reserving the remaining $4.6 million in the county’s federal COVID-19 budget stabilization account for future contingencies. Carver County’s original allocation has been spent down from $33.4 million for expenses such as public health costs, housing assistance, small business assistance, broadband and technology, among others.
Citing concerns raised by non-profits and the public, the immediate need for services, and the desire to “get money out there sooner rather than later,” the county board last week discussed allocations around more than a half dozen external requests for funds.
Following review and debate, commissioners voted to approve allocations for three: a $50,000 allocation to Launch Ministry for youth in crisis workforce services training; $300,000 of a $400,000 request from Love Inc., a combined effort of 25 area churches in Eastern Carver County to meet the needs of the community as a coordinated outreach effort; and $125,000 for A Better Society for Unite Us software technology that builds and supports coordinated care networks of health and social service providers.
County Health and Human Services staff are expected to develop contracts with the non-profits for final review by the county board.
In outlining the situation, County Administrator David Hemze pointed out that the county “got almost 90 percent of the money out the door in record time” despite the complexities of federal rules for Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, (CARES) and American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.
At the same time, he said, it’s prudent to hang onto some of the money for future contingencies, noting the increasing demand for services, including needs that have been expressed internally as well other outside applications.
Hemze and Dave Frischmon, county Property and Finance director, said the county’s COVID -19 budget stabilization account is allowable based on how payments have been made through the federal government.
Hemze pointed out that the county has already deferred some internal requests for the money. Commissioners also deferred other allocation decisions at their latest meeting, including road and building requests, a potential county trades program partnership and a grocery store land trust, noting variable factors in the requests and that they could be construed as a “work in progress” until plans are more fully developed.
