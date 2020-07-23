The Waconia City Council addressed two project funding mechanisms at its latest meeting on July 6.
One was approval of the sale of just over $5 million in general obligation bonds to finance the construction of the city’s 2020 infrastructure improvement project, a package of road, sewer, sidewalk and trail improvements, and improvements to the Brook Peterson Park restroom facility.
The second involved approving a portion of those bonds, about $1.2 million, as tax abatement bonds, which enables the city to capture local property tax revenues from specified properties to help finance the project. That is authorized by state statute and required a public hearing to start the meeting. No one spoke at the hearing
At a work session last Monday, the council also heard a request for an interim use permit modification for Willow Winds Gardens from owners Randy and Avis Hammer. The garden center on County Highway 10 currently operates under an interim use permit on land guided as residential in the city’s long-term comprehensive land use plan. The property has been for sale, and soon will be surrounded by 72-home housing development called Interlaken 8th Addition.
Annexation of property for that 37-acre development was approved this spring and the council granted final plat approval last Monday in its consent agenda.
No home developers have approached the Hammers about acquiring their property; however, they say they have been approached by potential buyers interested in purchasing and continuing the business. That would require a modification to the interim use permit and possibly the city’s comprehensive plan.
The council agreed to have city staff explore some options to consider at a future meeting.
