Two Waconia City Council members and four school members depart their posts at the end of the year.
The local decision-making organizations recognized those individuals at meetings last week.
At the city level, Mayor Kent Bloudek departs after 14 years of service after choosing not to seek re-election. Councilmember Pete Leo, who ran for that office, leaves after four years.
At his final meeting, Bloudek thanked city staff, council members he has worked with over the years and other mayors he served under.
He called the 14 years a “great experience” and “every meeting like the first meeting.”
“It gets complicated, but it’s fun, new and challenging,” Bloudek said. “You study, learn and make a solid decision…take a vote and move on.”
Leo also thanked staff and for “an awesome four years” and making him feel like “part of the family.”
Both departing members also encouraged others to serve in office.
Those who be taking the oath of office at the first meeting in January include new Mayor Nicole Waldron and newly elected council members Nick Gleason and Jeff Grengs. Steve Yetzer, who was elected to fill the position vacated by Carl Pierson, has been serving since November. Randy Sorensen returns in 2023 for the remining two years of his four-year term.
Meanwhile, four District 110 school board members also chose not to seek re-election this fall. They are Mike Bullis, Jackie Johnson, Rachel Myers and Brian Rothstein.
Bullis is the longest serving member since 2011. Rothstein also has several years of service.
Taking the school board oath of office in January are Kelly Amott, Jesse Bergstrom, Melanie Hagen and Kimberly Kelzer-Breeden.
