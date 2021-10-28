A second Kwik Trip should be opening in Waconia late next summer.
The city council at its meeting last Monday, Oct. 18, approved a site plan and design for a new gas station and convenience store at 1300 Sparrow Road near Target.
The site had earlier been proposed for a combination apartment complex/commercial facility, but that’s not part of the current plan.
The Kwik Trip facility will be located on 3 acres of the site, will be about 10,800 square feet in size, and include fueling stations for gas and diesel, plus a car wash.
Discussion last Monday focused on site access and traffic flow at Sparrow Road and County Road 10. There will be three access points to the new station and the plan was approved with several conditions for related to access, landscaping, grading, utility installations and other requirements.
A Kwik Trip representative indicated construction could begin in spring 2022 and be completed in late August. There’s also a Kwik Trip location at Vista Boulevard.
In other business, the council on a 3-2 vote rejected a plan from city staff to use $216,000 in American Rescue Plan funds, also called the COVID-19 stimulus package, to renovate and reconfigure office space at city hall and the public services building to accommodate growing city staff numbers. A second service window was also proposed.
While Mayor Kent Bloudek and council member Nicole Waldron argued the proposed improvements would be a good eligible use of those dollars and lead to efficiencies in providing city services, the majority of the city council, Peter Leo, Randy Sorensen and Carl Pierson indicated the money would be better spent on current infrastructure projects and needs.
City administrator Shane Fineran indicated the proposed renovations will now likely be built into smaller projects as part of the city’s capital investment plan.
With winter approaching, the council also adopted the city’s winter maintenance policy. The policy outlines operational and maintenance plans for snow removal, and is updated annually to incorporate additional service areas from new developments and other plowing needs for the community. The policy was established to provide consistent procedures and priorities for snow removal, according to Craig Eldred, Public Services director.
Recent plans also have been focused on using less salt to protect surface and groundwaters from chloride contamination, instead employing plowing and liquid application strategies. A thrust this year, Eldred said, is to work with local contractors and businesses to get them to use less salt in their snow removal operations as well.
The council also agreed to enlist consultant, Rapp Consulting to work with council members and city staff leaders to facilitate and develop a long-term strategic plan for the city. As new city administrator, Fineran encouraged development of the plan to set and address priorities, create alignment in city operations, and create measurable outcomes for success. Consultant fees are proposed at $14,500.
A facilitated workshop is expected to occur early next year, with the strategic plan targeted for completion in the first quarter of 2022.
In visitor presentations, the council heard from Katie Schaumann, community engagement coordinator for Southern Valley Alliance, who noted that October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. SVA is a non-profit organization that supports victims of domestic violence in Carver and Scott counties. The organization has assisted more than 22,000 victims since it started 40 years ago, according to Schaumann. SVA also works to raise awareness and partners with law enforcement, county legal systems, social services and healthcare providers to attempt to end domestic violence in communities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.