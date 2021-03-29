Do you want to chill with a tasty treat?
A Dairy Queen Grill & Chill is coming to Waconia.
The Waconia City Council last Monday, March 15, approved a site plan and variance application for the new soft-serve ice cream and fast-food restaurant.
The new DQ will be constructed at 10610 10th Street West just south of Highway 5 between Subway and Aldi. DQ developer Double Seven Development anticipates starting construction in April with an opening slated in July.
Planners indicated the irregular shaped parcel where the DQ will be built posed a design challenge, but indicated the site plan does meet the requirements for construction of the 2,600 square-foot restaurant, including vehicle access and parking (34 spaces). The requested variance that was granted allows the use of a metal façade material in excess of the 15 percent limit prescribed by city code. That will enable Dairy Queen to maintain its building design and the façade to host the familiar DQ logo.
In other business, the council authorized a construction contract for $926,000 with low bidder GMH Asphalt for four projects slated in the city’s capital improvement plan for 2021. Among them: a boulder wall replacement project for the Interlaken underpass, a turf parking lot in collaboration with School District 110 for a gravel area near Bayview Park, a Hunters Crossing pond filter project, and a street overlay of Sparrow Road and ADA improvements.
