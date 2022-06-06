Brian Gersich was officially welcomed as new Waconia Public Schools superintendent last Monday, May 23, following contract approval by the school board. He will begin his duties on July 1.
Gersich comes from the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District where he has been assistant superintendent since January 2019. Gersich also was the superintendent in Le Sueur-Henderson Public Schools and spent seven years as principal and four years as assistant principal at Mankato West High School. He also has banking experience as a vice president for U.S. Bank, serving as a commercial banking manager in between his school leadership positions.
Gersich is a graduate of the University of Minnesota Duluth with a B.S. in mathematics teaching and a computers and educational technologies certificate. He received his Master of Education from St. Mary’s University and is currently working on his Doctorate of Education at Concordia University.
Speaking briefly at the meeting, Gersich said, “I am really excited for this opportunity and want to say thanks to everyone who has made me feel so welcome.”
Referring to retiring superintendent Pat Devine, Gersich added, “I hope to get a chance to retire from this district someday, too.”
Other retiring school district staff also were recognized at the meeting and will be honored at a ceremony Friday, June 3, on the final day of the school year.
Retirees include the following by years of District 110 service: Kathy Oliphant, director of teaching and learning (34 years); Clark Machtemes, Waconia High School social studies teacher (33); Karen Maiser, Southview Elementary educational assistant (32); Julie Foust, Bayview Elementary educational assistant(30); Kay Young, Bayview Elementary learning disabilities teacher (29); Tom Maiser, WHS lead custodian (28); James Bettcher, WHS School counselor (23); June Rolf, Laketown Elementary administrative assistant (21); Dave Grandy, director of buildings and grounds (17); Jean Masterson, Laketown Elementary head cook (16); Tracey Asplund, WHS educational assistant (14); Kathleen Schultz, nurse (13), Pat Devine, superintendent (8), 38 years in the education field.
The board also acknowledged the work of departing student school board representatives Jack McCarty and Kate Schutte, calling them perhaps the most actively engaged reps to serve with the board. This marked the first school year in which students applied for the position; in the past they have been appointed from the student council.
The senior students called board participation a rewarding experience and McCarty said he intends to pursue public policy studies after graduation.
The Waconia Education Association also announced its Accomplished Waconia Educators for 2021-22 school year. They are: Becca Hintz, Bayview Elementary; Heather Huskey, Southview Elementary; and Carl Pierson, Waconia High School government teacher.
