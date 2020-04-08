The Waconia Chamber Board of Directors has announced the hiring of Christine Fenner as the new president of the Waconia Area Chamber of Commerce. Fenner will start May 1, including a two-month overlap with current President Kellie Sites, who will retire on June 30.
As a resident of the Waconia area for the past 15 years, Fenner said she “feels incredibly honored and thrilled to work with the Waconia Chamber of Commerce.”
Her entire career has formed around her passion for bringing new perspectives, promoting growth, economic development, and success for local business.
Fenner’s entrepreneurial spirit drew her early on to financial and hospitality start-up companies. She has extensive experience in finance, specializing in business development and sales management for personal and commercial clients in banking and insurance. She has a bachelor’s degree is in management-entrepreneurship from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, and her MBA from Augsburg University in Minneapolis.
A strong advocate for education, Fenner has worked as Waconia ISD 110’s social media coordinator and business relationship consultant, with the goal of increasing student exposure to real-world learning opportunities with local business industries. She recently collaborated with the Waconia Chamber of Commerce and the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce’s Business Education Network to create new career initiatives for ISD 110 students: the Career Exploration Fair and the Manufacturing & Trades Advisory Committee.
As a Waconia Rotary STRIVE program co-advisor and an active leader in Waconia schools, Fenner enjoys planning events, leading campaigns, organizing fundraisers, and mentoring students. Christine’s active Waconia community presence allows her to bring a variety of perspectives, networking, sales, communication skills, social media marketing, and educational connections to the Chamber. She’s an avid fan of youth activities, traveling, shopping, coffee, reading, and enjoys spending time with her husband and three children.
