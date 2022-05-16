Work is expected to begin this week on the Third and Maple streets portion of the city’s 2022 infrastructure improvement project.
That portion involves reconstruction of 3rd Street West (Walnut Street to Olive Street) and Maple Street (Second Street to Fourth Street). Also, the replacement of sanitary sewer main, watermain and stormwater sewer system, plus sidewalk.
Public Services Director Craig Eldred provided a project update to the city council at its latest meeting May 2.
Paving on the Maple and Third Street project is scheduled to begin in July, he said, and the project is expected to be substantially complete the first part of August in time for the Carver County Fair. Residents can expect some traffic disruption and closures in that area during the project.
Infrastructure improvements also are slated this summer on Oak Avenue and Dunsmore Drive. The schedule for that work will be announced soon.
In addition, work continues on East Frontage Road improvements south of Highway 5 linking Hartmann Drive to Pine Street.
Meanwhile, planning is fully under way on a major downtown reconstruction project slated for 2023 and 2024 on five blocks of Main Street, and one block of Olive, Elm, Pine and Spruce streets.
The two-year project to be done in phases involves the replacement of street surfaces along with aging infrastructure including sewer, water and storm sewer utilities.
The improvements are part of a master plan developed by a task force in 2014 to make infrastructure improvements while evaluating parking opportunities and developing a unique identity for the downtown through signage, streetscape and sidewalk treatments, and site amenities like lighting and benches.
City planners and engineers have developed several streetscape, parking, sidewalk and amenity options for public review as the city lays plans for downtown reconstruction over the next two years.
The city scheduled meetings with business owners this Wednesday for them to learn more about the project and to provide input on various street width and layout options. An open house for the general public to review and comment is scheduled Wednesday, June 1, 5-7 p.m. at Waconia City Hall
There is also a project web page available at the city web site at www.waconia.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.