At this point, all fish houses should be off Lake Waconia and other area lakes in accord with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources March 6 deadline. So should all the trash that goes with them.

The DNR reminds that whether anglers are fishing from a shelter or not, they should leave only an imprint in the snow or ice when they head for shore. Some commonly left items include wooden blocking materials anglers used to keep their shelters off the ice, bait, bottles, cans, cigarette butts, even sewage and dog droppings.

