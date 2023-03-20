At this point, all fish houses should be off Lake Waconia and other area lakes in accord with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources March 6 deadline. So should all the trash that goes with them.
The DNR reminds that whether anglers are fishing from a shelter or not, they should leave only an imprint in the snow or ice when they head for shore. Some commonly left items include wooden blocking materials anglers used to keep their shelters off the ice, bait, bottles, cans, cigarette butts, even sewage and dog droppings.
“Anything that’s left on the ice will either sink to the bottom or float to shore. In either case that harms our environment and portrays a negative image of all ice anglers,” said DNR Conservation Officer Garrett Thomas. “If you brought something onto the ice, it is your responsibility to bring it off. While we are lucky to have people who care and pick up after others, they shouldn’t have to do that.”
For 17 years now, Waconia High School Conservation Club members have helped in the effort by removing trash from Lake Waconia before lake ice retreats and accumulated garbage from the ice fishing season sinks into the drink. This year, club members will gathered Saturday, March 18, at the Lakeview Terrace access.
Earlier this month, the club’s efforts were featured on television in an episode of Minnesota Bound that was filmed last year during the cleanup. If you missed it, that episode from the popular long-running outdoor show is now airing on the Minnesota Bound website.
Wayne Trapp, WHS biology teacher and Conservation Club advisor, said that “while there is still more trash left on the ice than there should be, it’s a vast improvement from when we started doing our annual cleanup well over a decade ago.”
He credits the huge decline in the amount of trash left on the lake to two things.
“One, our fishermen and women have become much better stewards and conservationists,” Trapp said. “They recognize and value our natural resources and have actively taken it upon themselves to leave it better than they found it.”
“Number two, the people who live in Waconia and our surrounding communities are amazing,” he added. “I have seen many people picking up on their own with absolutely no recognition. They do it because it’s the right thing to do. That’s a rare and admirable quality, and makes me proud to be part of a place with such good people in it.”
