The no trespassing signs came down this week and Coney Island of the West is set to welcome its first official visitors in decades – ever since the historic island was a lively vacation spot back in the late 1800s and early 1900s.
Now, almost five years after the 30-plus-acre island was acquired through a donation from Waconia residents Norman and Ann Hoffman, Coney Island opens as a Carver County regional park.
Years of vegetation overgrowth, building ruins and debris have been removed from the island; trails have been established; and two picnic and day use areas, with picnic tables, fire rings and grills, have been put in place on either end of the island. There’s even free firewood at those locations from the trees that have been removed to clear trails and areas for the public.
A boarding dock on the south shore of the island is in place to welcome boaters, with more to come, and signs have been put in place to direct and guide visitors.
It’s all part of phase one park work that is now nearly complete, according to Carver County Parks officials.
“This day is long awaited,” said Sam Pertz, Carver County Parks & Recreation supervisor. “It’s a great start to be able to open the island to public recreation, but there is more work to be done.”
Still to come in the master park plan, possibly in 2021, are bathrooms, additional docks and a fishing pier, a maintenance building and shelter, and potentially water taxi/ferry service from the mainland park to get visitors to and from the island.
Next year could also bring an operational model that would allow overnight use by permit, and possible educational/recreational programs. And county parks folks are currently working with local snowmobile groups to establish proper winter use.
Another goal is to establish a volunteer-based group, maybe a Friends of Coney Island, to assist with site stewardship and education.
Carver County Parks is encouraging patron-led and supported safe and respectful use of the island, according to Pertz. Site use is welcome with the following understandings:
• There are no restrooms on the site yet, so please plan accordingly in advance to your trip
• Alcohol is not permitted on the site – anywhere
• The island is open for day use only, overnight use is not allowed
• Patrons are asked to stay on trails and use designated picnic areas; there are still some remaining building sites and hazards on other parts of the island
• The dock facility is available for loading/unloading – please do not tie your watercraft to the dock long-term
• Please keep campfires small and in designated fire rings, and use available firewood respectfully and responsibly
• Please do not remove any items from the site; they are considered historic artifacts, and historical/archeological preservation and study continue as part of the park project
Additional safety recommendations from county parks administrators when planning a trip to the island are to check the weather and avoid a trip if inclement weather is forecast. Also, due to location, keep in mind that if an emergency does arise it will take some time for emergency services to respond.
As Coney Island opens to the public, construction work on mainland Lake Waconia Regional Park is wrapping up with that park expected to re-open sometime after Labor Day. Some features of that work which has been going on over the past year include installation of sewer and water to serve the park, paving of trails and parking lots, and installation of a public boat access in partnership with the Department of Natural Resources.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.