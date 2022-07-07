Cologne Academy, or CA as it’s referred to by its ardent supporters, has no physical boundaries. It draws students from Belle Plaine, Carver, Chaska, Eden Prairie, Jordan, Shakopee, Waconia, and of course, Cologne. In addition to its location in the Village of Cologne, it now operates Cologne Academy Online, which provides live instruction and the overall CA experience to scholars in the greater state of Minnesota.
CA is a K-8 public charter school, a school of choice. It needs community support in order to exist.
According to Katie Rotz, Cologne Academy’s Community Engagement and Communication Specialist, “Charter Schools cannot levy their constituents; therefore, this forces charters to be fiscally responsible with the General Ed Revenue the state provides all public schools. Charter schools are not allowed to go into the statutory operating debt as we have no means to ask the community to bail the charter out.”
So here’s where the community comes in.
Rotz says, “One of our biggest school fundraisers, Give to the Max, helps supplement our general budget. Last year we also started a corporate sponsorship program which allows local businesses to invest in our school, and we provide opportunities for the local businesses to be highlighted to our school community (sponsorship wall, social media shout-outs, mentions in our concert programs, etc).”
“Our parent organization, PAVE (People Are Vital Energy), runs various fundraising events throughout the year which provides funds for community events and enrichment programs/materials for the school,” says Rotz. Past fundraisers have paid for upgraded technology and new playground equipment, plus instruments and a sound system for the music-theater program.
The bottomline, according Rotz, is this. “Charter schools are ‘schools of choice’ and their existence is testament that parents can choose a school based on its mission and vision.” And the mission and vision of each charter is unique. They have more flexibility to run their own educational programs.
Cologne Academy’s educational programs stress excellence in cultural literacy. The school uses the Core Knowledge Sequence (founded by E.D. Hirsch), combined with a focus on character development. Rotz says, “our scholars are well-prepared to achieve their best as students and as people of character who will contribute skill and knowledge to their communities.”
With CA, it’s community, community, community. Monetarily, since the school cannot levy a district and must operate primarily on basic operating funds from the state, CA must do more with less. Thus, the need for grassroots fundraising efforts.
Members of the CA community contribute in a number of ways. Some people donate money. Some people donate their time, and often they give both money and time.
Rotz says, “our community comes together a couple of times throughout the summer to provide physical volunteer help to ‘spruce up the school.’ Examples of this include: landscaping, cleaning, and moving furniture. This additional manpower helps us keep our costs down to help get the school ready for another year of learning.”
“We tap into the talents of our community to help provide services to our school,” says Rotz. “For example, we have a family in the excavation business. They have been instrumental in preparing our playground for renovations and helping re-landscape around our entire school. We have a parent who has a DJ business; he provides music at our community events like our annual Trunk or Treat and our upcoming 15 year Party in the Parking Lot community celebration. One parent works for a technology company and was able to bring a team to install new security cameras. Our community sharing their time and talents with us have saved Cologne Academy thousands of dollars; volunteerism makes a difference!”
The CA community donates money and time because, ultimately, they believe in what it has to offer. Small class sizes are one of the main things it has to offer. Plus, its art, music, physical education, and Spanish programs are big draws. Cologne Academy has a dress code, so no one feels any pressure to wear name brands and out-fashion anyone else. In regards to the dress code, Rotz says jokingly, “Do you want to wear the dark blue, light blue, or white polo today?”
The powers that be recognize Cologne Academy’s efforts. The school ranks high on Niche.com. The Minnesota Department of Education ranks CA as a High Quality Charter School. And last but not least, Cologne Academy won a Sun Patriot Readers Best of Award.
Educational autonomy comes with great scrutiny. Rotz explains, “Since Cologne Academy is not part of a traditional/resident public school district, which dictates curriculum and standards in all schools, Cologne Academy operates autonomously through individual agreements, or charters, with state or local governments that dictate rules and performance standards. In essence, CA is held to a higher level of scrutiny in meeting and exceeding the state’s requirements in all areas, including academic, governance, and fiscal requirements.”
If you would like to contribute or know more, Katie Rotz can be reached at communications@cologneacademy.org
Plus, the Give to the Max site is open year round for donations. (https://www.givemn.org/donate/Cologne-Academy)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.