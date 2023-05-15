The Community Foundation for Carver County (CFCC) is seeking nominations for the inaugural Award in Philanthropy which will be presented at their gala in September. The Award in Philanthropy recognizes an individual or a couple who have significantly contributed to the field of philanthropy in the county either through their personal philanthropy, their work as a volunteer, or their work as a professional advising their clients about philanthropy.
Khai Tran, Executive Director of the Community Foundation for Carver County, stated, “We are very excited to present this award for the very first time to a community member. There is amazing work happening in Carver County and we want to celebrate and recognize those who are working towards making our communities great places to live, work and play through philanthropy.”
The Community Foundation for Carver County (CFCC) attracts and administe charitable funds for the benefit of the local community. Since 2004, the CFCC has grown to over $1 million in assets and awarded over $275,000 in grants to nonprofits.
The CFCC is governed by a local board of directors and is a partner of CommunityGiving, which is a network of community foundations united to create efficiencies that maximize the impact of our donors. Collectively,
