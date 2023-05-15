The Community Foundation for Carver County (CFCC) is seeking nominations for the inaugural Award in Philanthropy which will be presented at their gala in September. The Award in Philanthropy recognizes an individual or a couple who have significantly contributed to the field of philanthropy in the county either through their personal philanthropy, their work as a volunteer, or their work as a professional advising their clients about philanthropy.

Khai Tran, Executive Director of the Community Foundation for Carver County, stated, “We are very excited to present this award for the very first time to a community member. There is amazing work happening in Carver County and we want to celebrate and recognize those who are working towards making our communities great places to live, work and play through philanthropy.”

