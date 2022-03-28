Sure, lots of places offer green beer and leprechaun-themed party favors to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, but Watertown-Mayer Community Education decided to do something a little different – an Irish cooking class.
The class was instructed by Laurel Severson. Severson holds degrees in Home Economics and Education from the University of Minnesota and has been teaching community education classes for 12 years. She created the evening’s menu.
And an exquisite menu it was – fun, tasty, and traditionally Irish.
First, you had smoked fish pate as an appetizer.
Along with the pate, participants made Irish soda bread. If you are unfamiliar with Irish soda bread, it’s basically a sweet bread with raisins and/or caraway seeds. It’s called soda bread because baking soda, as opposed to yeast and kneading, is used to leaven it.
Then, for the main course, participants could choose between beef braised in Guiness – yes, Guiness, the most Irish beer of all time – or beer-braised pork tenderloin.
For sides, you had cabbage with bacon. You also had colcannon, which is a creamy mashed potato dish with cooked cabbage and butter mixed in.
Dessert had one option and one option only: jam cake. Watertown-Mayer Community Education Director Amy Dimmler explains jam cake as “old fashioned layer cake, just like your Grandmother O’Leary used to make.”
And of course, people who signed up for the class got to cook all this Irish fare themselves. Severson took them through the process.
The class took place in the Family and Consumer Science Room at Watertown-Mayer High School, so everything the students needed was right there.
Watertown-Mayer Community Education is slowly returning to pre-pandemic numbers, and if you’re sitting there thinking, “What exactly is community education,” Dimmler explains it like this. Watertown-Mayer Community Education is an organization “promoting lifelong learning in the community and serves all ages.” Dimmler adds that community education “offers opportunities and activities for all community members to participate in.”
Simply put, sometimes community education is a fun class, and sometimes it is a practical class. On the fun side, you have an Irish cooking night. On the practical side, you might have an English as a second language course, a voting rights class, or maybe even a home improvement seminar. In short, community education organizations offer classes on whatever they deem would be interesting or useful for members of the community.
Dimmler wants people to know Watertown-Mayer Community Education is always looking for new ideas and new instructors. If you wish to contact the organization, its website is https://wm.ce.eleyo.com.
