Caroling at City Square Park.JPEG

The holiday season kicks off this weekend, with Waconia's annual tree-lighting ceremony slated for Friday, Nov. 25. (Patriot file photo)

Black Friday gets lots of attention when it comes to the start of the holiday shopping season, but Small Business Saturday the following day (this year Nov. 26) is a much bigger deal in the communities around here.

That’s because it’s mostly small businesses that comprise our communities and they rely on local support. And each community in this area has a distinct twist on the day and their kickoff to the holiday season.

