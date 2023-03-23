As the 2023 Minnesota legislative session reached the halfway point, Carver County commissioners heard a legislative update at their March 8 meeting from county legislative lobbyist Tony Albright.
Albright, a former member of the Minnesota House of Representatives from neighboring Scott County, now with government relations firm Poul-Hass, was contracted last fall to help support the county’s legislative agenda. The contract is for two years with an annual fee of $38,000.
Albright called the pace of this legislative session “frenetic,” with 2,600 bills already introduced in the Minnesota House of Representatives and another thousand in the wings. His report came the day after the Minnesota House passed a general obligation bonding bill, something the Legislature failed to do last session.
Bonding legislation now travels over to the Senate where it will likely be attached to a proposal to drop the state tax on Social Security benefits or some other tax reform, Albright said.
State bonding and legislative funding are key priorities for Carver County in support of proposed improvements to Highway 5 and an Arboretum area transportation plan. Also, parks and trails funding to complete improvements to Lake Waconia Regional Park.
In addition to bonding, other bills related to those priorities also have been introduced this legislative session, and Albright said there have been conversations about a possible second bonding bill.
While the state’s budget surplus reached $17.5 billion in the latest forecast, Albright pointed out that much of that is “one-time money” and there are a considerable number of requests lined up for those dollars.
Regarding other legislation, Albright reported there are also proposals before the legislature in the way Metropolitan Council members are chosen. Met Council governance related to member selection and local control is another county legislative priority.
In other county business last Tuesday, commissioners approved a resolution of support for a Scott County grant application to construct a pedestrian bridge over the Minnesota River from a location near Highway 169 to the city of Carver.
The two counties had earlier jointly purchased an abandoned railroad corridor there and partnered on a master trail plan for the Minnesota River bluffs area, according to Marty Walsh, Carver County Parks director. Scott County is now moving forward with a $24 million riverbank stabilization and trail project, he explained, which includes plans to construct what is called the Merriam Junction regional trail segment on the former railroad corridor across the river to Carver. The city of Carver is supportive of the plan, according to county leaders.
Scott County is seeking $7.5 million through a federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant for the overall project and another $9 million through the state.
Total cost for the proposed bridge is estimated at $5.5 million and Scott County has requested a 50-50 cost share split with Carver County on that cost. Scott County has already secured some $6.5 million in grant funds for the overall project, including a Met Council solicitation. Any additional grants and state contributions would reduce the counties share of costs, according to Walsh, potentially to around $150,000 or even zero if all funding is secured. The Minnesota River Bluffs is viewed as a destination regional trail, he said.
Commissioners also concluded an annual performance review with County Administrator David Hemze. The board approved a highest rating of “outstanding” for the administrator noting the challenges of the job and Hemze’s leadership in navigating an election year, pandemic recovery, and enabling the county to maintain excellent financial health.
