As the 2023 Minnesota legislative session reached the halfway point, Carver County commissioners heard a legislative update at their March 8 meeting from county legislative lobbyist Tony Albright.

Albright, a former member of the Minnesota House of Representatives from neighboring Scott County, now with government relations firm Poul-Hass, was contracted last fall to help support the county’s legislative agenda. The contract is for two years with an annual fee of $38,000.

