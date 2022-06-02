County commissioners Tim Lynch and John Fahey, representing the western portion of Carver County, were guest speakers at the Waconia Chamber of Commerce May luncheon on May 19, updating business leaders on several county matters including redistricting, roads and parks to name a few.
Carver County is the fasting growing county in the state, they noted, and all counties in the Minnesota recently redrew commissioner district boundaries following the 2020 census as required by statute. The 2020 census had Carver County at a population of 108,626; however, latest estimates put that figure at 110,000 already in this decade.
Carver County leaders and staff reviewed several options during the redistricting process, commissioners explained, guided by statutory requirements that each district must be contiguous and as equal in population as possible.
As a result of redistricting and the expiration of two commissioner terms, Districts 1,2, 4 and 5 will be on the election ballot this fall. Lynch has served in District 4 since 2004; Fahey was elected to the board in District 5 in 2021. District 3 will not be on the ballet because it is not affected by population shifts and the term is not up for election.
Finalized redistricting plans, along with an interactive map where residents can input their home address to view their new commissioner district, can be found on the Carver County Election Department’s redistricting website.
From a road perspective, Carver County is responsible for 270 miles of roads, and is building and expanding roadways to improve traffic flow, reduce congestion and improve safety, commissioners explained.
Roadways both accommodate and drive growth, and commissioners noted that the county is involved in several road projects – the largest being Highway 212 improvements from Carver to Norwood Young America, the biggest road project in county history, according to Fahey. The expansion of the road to four lanes with safety improvements is scheduled to be completed to Cologne this fall with the next stretch to NYA to be constructed in 2023-2024.
The other focus of county road work in this area in 2022 are highways 10 and 24 in Watertown.
Carver County transportation planners also are in the midst of preparations for future road corridors, such as Highway 5 improvements west of Highway 41 past the Landscape Arboretum to Victoria and Waconia; and a Highway 92 corridor south from Hwy. 5 to Hwy. 10.
From a park perspective, the county continues to proceed with the evolution of Lake Waconia Regional Park and Coney Island, commissioners explained.
Phase one of reginal park improvements included roadways, parking lots and utility infrastructure. Now, the county has issued bids on a waterfront services building projected to cost around $8 million funded by county and state dollars.
Commissioners are expected to review bids in June and construction could begin this fall, according to Lynch.
On Coney Island, that park is slated to gets docks and vault latrines to accommodate visitors, Lynch said; however, those improvements have been delayed due to supply chain and labor shortage issues that have affected many building/manufacturing sectors.
Meanwhile the existing Waconia Event Center has seen renewed use during the pandemic as a site for COVID-19 testing and vaccinations; however, county leaders have yet to determine long-term plans for the landmark building
In upcoming meetings, commissioners also will determine how to allocate remaining federal COVID-19 stimulus funds. As mentioned by commissioners and earlier on these pages, about $22 million of $34 million has been directed to expenditures like housing support, individual and small business assistance programs, technology and broadband, public health expenses, plus $500,000 to the Carver County Historical Society for Andrew Peterson Farmstead improvements.
Commissioners are expected to consider other requests at their June 14 meeting.
