Transportation funding is part scavenger hunt, part connecting the dots and a lot politics, road planners might agree, with several entities responsible for allocating those dollars.
At a work session last Tuesday, March 28, Carver County commissioners had a conversation with transportation services staff from the Metropolitan Council, one agency that handles some of those investments.
The regional planning group is holding listening sessions with county boards, city councils and township supervisors throughout the region as part of its 10-year planning cycle and as it updates its 2050 transportation policy plan goals and objectives to guide the strategic direction for the region’s transportation system. It comes as those governing bodies begin to update their own local comprehensive plans, according to Met Council leaders. A comprehensive plan represents a community’s vision of how it wants to grow and change — how it will develop its land, redevelop older areas, ensure adequate housing, provide roads and sewers, protect natural areas, and meet other community objectives.
Input from the listening sessions is expected to guide direction for regional transportation policy and investments, according to Met Council transportation staff. Some of the guiding objectives include traffic safety, mobility, access to destinations, economic factors, equity, and environmental/climate impacts.
County officials pointed to safety as the overwhelming priority for recent Highway 212 improvements, noting the number of fatal crashes there, and now for Hwy. 5. They also pointed to rapid growth in the county and the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, the 1,200-acre public garden on the Hwy. 5 corridor that attracts more than 500,000 visitors per year.
Commissioners and Carver County Public Works officials also shared their frustration with the process for identifying and prioritizing transportation projects to be funded, noting how long it took to get funding for Hwy. 212 and now trying to cobble together funding for Hwy. 5 improvements.
Local leaders also expressed the need to upgrade rural county roads 20 and 21 in Hollywood Township, as well as a future County Road 92 corridor south of Highway 5, and improvements to what are called A-minor arterials like Highway 284 between Cologne and Waconia.
In fact, Lyndon Robjent, county engineer and Carver County Public Works director, indicated that A-minor systems often are overlooked in the regional transportation planning process.
Local leaders also stressed the importance of viable river crossings with the flood- prone Minnesota River flowing along communities in Carver County, as well as the need for partnerships in transportation planning.
Finally, in light of widely publicized light rail line cost overruns, safety and ridership issues, and changing work conditions since the pandemic, Commissioner Tom Workman suggested the Met Council reconsider redirecting focus and resources to other transportation alternatives.
“Is light rail really progressive,” he asked, “or does it emulate a failed concept?”
