Carver County is the one of the fastest growing counties in the state, which makes housing high on the radar among county officials.
At their meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 16, the Carver County Board of Commissioners authorized nearly $6 million through the Community Development Agency (CDA) for several affordable housing projects, both new construction and rehabilitation of existing facilities.
That includes up to $5 million in “seed money” for three proposed housing projects – one a senior housing facility adjacent to Trails Edge South, an affordable housing project that broke ground in Waconia two weeks ago. Also, Carver Oaks, 40 units of affordable senior housing, and Carver Place, 60 units of affordable general occupancy housing in Carver; plus rehabilitation projects at three existing properties in Watertown and Mayer constituting 42 units, and Bluff Creek senior housing in Chaska.
The county board also granted a Humanity Alliance request from the CDA for $300,000 to support the completion of Unite Lodge in Victoria, including housing renovations and commercial kitchen build-out. Also, a request for $600,000 to fill a project funding gap due to rising construction costs for West Creek, a proposed apartment complex in Chaska for young adults coming out of homelessness.
The funding comes from a $33.4 million federal allocation authorized through the American Rescue Plan Act, also called the COVID-19 stimulus package. The county also has spent ARP dollars for a variety of other needs including public safety and health expenses, technology and broadband, and small business assistance to name a few.
In other county business, with the next state legislative session approaching after the new year, commissioners approved the county’s 2022 legislative platform. The platform is an outcome of recent work sessions and includes several priorities. Among them:
• Support for funding for improved roadway corridors around the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, including $10 million for construction of a south access to the popular botanical garden, education and research center at 82nd Street between Highway 41 and Bavaria Road to ease traffic congestion and enhance safety.
• Ongoing capital improvement funding for regional parks, including $3.5 million in matching funds from the state for facilities at Lake Waconia Regional Park. The funding would address rising construction costs for a proposed waterfront service center at the park.
Some other priorities include changes to the eminent domain process for property owners; increased fees for processing state transactions, such as licensees and titles; improved access to Minnesota Department of Health data; improved pathways to peace officer licensure; simplified budget methodology for public assistance programs; changes to Medicaid policy for health services provided to inmates; and Metropolitan Council governance reform enabling cities and counties to control their own appointments.
Finally, as has been expressed by other cities and counties, the Carver County Board of Commissioners “supports local decision-making authority and opposes legislation that removes the ability for local elected officials to respond to the needs of its constituents.”
In employee related matters, commissioners appointed Mark Meili as county assessor to fill the remainder of the four-year term of Keith Kern, who retired in August. Meilli has been serving as interim assessor since then.
Commissioners also issued a county employee gratitude proclamation for employees work through the pandemic and the service they provide day to day.
