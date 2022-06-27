Carver County commissioners talked bonds, property sales, human services and elections at their meeting June 14.
As approved last month, commissioners executed a $2.5 bond sale to reimburse the county for an earlier cash investment it made on the Steiner Ketling mental health facility located in Chaska.
The $2.5 million was the county’s share in tandem with the state of Minnesota’s $1.25 million to expand and renovate what had been a hospice home there into a 12-bed mental health facility. With a lease agreement in place with non-profit People Inc. to operate the facility, that payment of some $166,800 annually will be used to pay off the bond over several years while the $2.5 million can be put to other uses now such as helping fund the proposed Lake Waconia Regional Park waterfront services building.
Commissioners also authorized making a purchase offer for a parcel of property off Highway 5 between Highway 41 and Minnewashta Parkway deemed necessary for the proposed Arboretum Highway 5 transportation improvement plan.
Meanwhile, the county board approved settlement agreements for property rights of way acquisitions for two county road projects – the Highway 25/County Road 20 intersection project ($91,000) and the Highway 24 project ($12,500).
With regard to human services, commissioners approved a $150,000 contract with non-profit His House Foundation to complement Public Health resources to provide or improve access to food security programs, mental health services, health promotion activities, educational and career preparation opportunities, and pandemic mitigation and recovery services, among others.
The contract was approved with provisions that outcome metrics with measurable goals and objectives be established and reviewed for services provided.
During visitor presentations, commissioners heard from seven individuals who expressed concerns about election integrity as the 2022 election season approaches. Election integrity is the topic of a county board work session scheduled for July 19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.