Carver County will use bond sales to reimburse itself for a $2.5 million cash investment it made on the Steiner Ketling mental health facility located in Chaska. Commissioners agreed to the bond sale at their May 2 meeting.
The $2.5 million was the county’s share in tandem with the state of Minnesota’s $1.25 million to expand and renovate what had been a hospice home there into a 12-bed mental health facility.
The city of Chaska donated the land on the southwest corner of Lake Bavaria to Ridgeview Medical Center in 2008. Private donations funded the building of the Marie Steiner Kelting Hospice Home, which operated from 2009-17. Ridgeview closed the hospice care facility in 2018 and worked with Carver County to convert it into a mental health and wellness facility.
With help from $1.25 million in state bonding, the county expanded and renovated the facility from 2019-21. It opened its doors in September 2021, providing short term and long term residential mental health crisis and stabilization services with licensed clinical and therapeutic care
The Steiner Kelting facility is owned by Carver County and operated by People Incorporated Mental Health Services. A lease agreement has been signed with People Inc., a 503c non-profit, which will pay the county about $170,000 a year.
In terms of more immediately recovering its original $2.5 million investment, bond financing must be used to capture that money as part of its funding arrangement with the state, according to Dave Frischmon, Property and Finance Director.
The county has used the mechanism before to recoup its match for a portion of the Highway 212 improvement project, Frischmon said. Anticipated rates for the bond sale are projected in the range of 3.25-3.75 percent.
The recouped dollars from the latest upcoming bond sale will likely to be used to go into a match with the state in the next round of funding for the waterfront services building for Lake Waconia Regional Park.
In other business, commissioners approved a reorganization plan for the Carver County Public Works department. The reorganization is intended to manage several projects anticipated over the next 10-20 years, enhance planning, and support the retention and professional development of Public Works employees, according to Director Lyndon Robjent. The department currently has 67 full-time employees. The reorganization involves shifting some employees into the operations side of the department, some job position changes, rating increases and promotions. The net effect amounts to a total cost of about $250,000 to the county, Robjent said.
The reorganization was approved on a 4-1 vote with Commissioner Matt Udermann voting no calling the new department structure too “top heavy.”
