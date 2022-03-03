Carver County commissioners talked sewers and ditches at their meeting last Tuesday, Feb. 15.
At the request of Laketown Township, the county board discussed and authorized a resolution supporting a state-level bonding request for a sewer system feasibility study around Pierson Lake, Reitz Lake and a portion of Lake Bavaria.
An existing system was established way back in 1983 in areas of clustered housing around those lakes as part of an earlier grant to protect water quality. Those systems which utilize a series of mounds, sand filters and grey water sewage collector systems are now well past their 20-year life, township officials pointed out at the meeting.
The township has been making repairs and taken approaches to keep the system operable, but now wants to conduct a feasibility study to identify a better wastewater treatment solution. Laketown is looking at a collaborative effort between the township, Chaska, Victoria and Waconia to provide sanitary sewer to the areas.
The feasibility study is expected to cost $86,000 to complete, and the township with support from the county is requesting the state provide funding for the study as part of the 2022 bonding bill.
In other business, convening as the county ditch authority, commissioners authorized a “redetermination of benefits” for seven county ditches and 10 joint ditches with neighboring Sibley, McCleod and Wright counties.
One principal function of a county ditch is to control surface water from agricultural fields and residential property, another to collect and carry water from road surfaces.
The county board, acting as the county’s ditch authority, is responsible for inspecting and maintaining the efficiency of the drainage systems, and to make sure the lands utilizing the systems pay for the maintenance and repairs of the system in a fair, equitable way.
Redetermination of benefits is a formal process where reviewers use updated maps, photos and other data to identify current drainage patterns and boundaries and determine which property owners are benefitting from the ditch system. That’s so the ditch authority can make sure the maintenance and repairs of ditch systems are being paid by the appropriate property owners.
Over time, land development can expand the number of property owners who benefit from the ditch system, county officials point out, and recent Minnesota statutes mandate that payments be made to property owners with required buffer strips along ditches be completed as part of the ditch benefits process.
County officials note that some ditches were established as far back as the early 1900s and for many a redetermination of benefits has not been completed in more than 15 years.
Redeterminations are expected to be completed later this year with assessments levied in November.
In additional business, while county residents aren’t likely to be bothered by mosquitos any time soon, commissioners heard from Stephen Manweiler, executive director of the Metropolitan Mosquito Control District (MMCD), about control plans for 2022.
The MMCD spends about $20 million annually to control mosquitos, gnats and assess tick populations in the seven-county metropolitan area, according to Manweiler. MMCD’s primary source of revenue is property taxes collected from the seven participating counties.
The director noted that the biological materials the district uses to treat mosquito larvae in wetlands have been rigorously evaluated to protect individuals and the environment.
He also noted that last year’s drought contributed to lower-than-usual mosquito activity and fewer treatments on reduced acreages of wetlands from the dry conditions.
In final business, commissioners completed a performance review of county administrator Dave Hemze, giving him an “outstanding’ rating, noting his handling of county issues especially through the COVID-19 pandemic.
