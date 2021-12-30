Carver County commissioners approved a 2022 budget and tax levy of about $62.5 million for the county at their meeting Dec. 14.
That figure represents an increase of about $2.1 million, or about 3.5 percent over 2021. The increase largely reflects inflationary pressures and an initiative to make wages and benefits competitive for county employees in a tight labor market, according to county administrators.
The budget covers costs for services such a roads, bridges and highway, maintenance; public safety; parks and trails; libraries in the county; public health and social services; environmental services; county attorney, courts and public records; and other government services.
The budget levy amounts to an allocated cost of $106 a month on a $374,000 average value home in the county, broken down as follows: $28 for county sheriff’s department; $28 for health and human services; $19 for general government; $13 for public works; $7 for courts; $7 for library services and $2 for parks and environmental.
Discussion at the meeting centered around continued upward pressure on salaries, particularly in the public safety arena, with the challenges in hiring law enforcement personnel and contract negotiations under way with county deputies.
The budget resolution completed a several-month-long review process and passed on a 4-1 vote with Commissioner Matt Udermann voting no, suggesting the county should keep budget increases in the 2 percent range.
The county board also adopted separate budgets for trail projects ($201,000) and the Carver County Water Management organization ($848,000). The CCWMO manages lakes, rivers and wetlands within its boundaries, and works with communities on projects to protect and restore surface waters and groundwater.
The overall tax base in Carver County upon which taxes are calculated is about $6 billion, reported Dave Frischmon, county finance director. In terms of property values, county home values are up on average about 3.4 percent, commercial up 1.85 percent and agricultural values down half a percent.
With the latest budget approval, the county is expected to retain about a $5.1 million fund balance.
Commissioners also set 2022 compensation for elected officials at the meeting, including themselves, the county attorney and the sheriff. The increases are as follow: commissioner salaries increasing from $72,000 to about $74,651 per year; county attorney $189,191 to $191,991, plus a $3,800 lump sum increase; and county sheriff from $161,700 to $168,600. The county board approved increases primarily based on county employee wage increase percentages and salaries of comparable positions in the metro area.
