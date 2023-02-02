At a short meeting on Jan. 17, Carver County commissioners recognized a few veteran county advisory committee members for their service.
The following individuals reached their term limits (nine years) and were awarded certificates and verbal accolades:
• Virgil Stender, Board of Adjustment
• Mark Willems, Carver County Extension Committee
• Jim Boettcher and Gerald Bruner, Park Commission
In its consent agenda, the county board approved a project development agreement with Launch Ministry of Chaska to support a new program targeted at workforce training and employment services for homeless youth and young adults. The aim is to prepare homeless young people to enter the workforce and transition successfully to independent living.
The agreement was a follow-up from authorization last October to approve $50,000 from the county’s budget stabilization account (BSA) to support the salary of an onsite workforce development coordinator for one year who will offer oversight and coaching to youth participating in a model coffee shop program. The initial one-year investment will allow Launch Ministry to implement a long-term sustainability model through ongoing reinvestment of the profits from coffee shop sales.
The board approved a similar agreement with non-profit A Better Society, this one for $125,000 of BSA funds to create a collaborative network that connects community organizations, schools, government agencies, businesses and faith communities to address the needs of Carver County residents. The aim is to develop a more efficient and equitable system that refers people for support and shares resources throughout the county.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.