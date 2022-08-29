There will be two changes to the election process in Carver County for the upcoming 2022 election.
Following extensive public debate about election integrity over three meetings this summer, commissioners on Tuesday, Aug. 16, adopted two resolutions that direct the changes.
One, there will be a drop slot for absentee ballots in the Carver County Government Center this election season. That comes in response to voter requests after 30-60-minute wait times to hand in ballots during peak times during the 2020 election when that option was not in place. Mail-in voting remains an option.
Two, to the extent possible, election judges from major party lists will be enlisted to conduct absentee ballot board tasks such absentee ballot signature verification. The county already uses self-identified party-affiliated election judges to serve on the absentee ballot board and may continue to draw on them if not enough judges can be recruited from party-generated lists.
Individuals who questioned the integrity and transparency of the 2020 presidential election had earlier requested more extensive changes, such removing county auditors from the election process, and charged that Carver County election software systems are outdated and not compliant.
But pointing to results from a post-election audit that showed Carver County election systems and equipment as secure with “100 percent accuracy” in the last election and Board Chair Gayle Degler commenting that the latest primary election “went off without a hitch,” commissioners tampered little with the process.
“We have a track record here in Carver County of being 100 percent accurate,” said Commissioner John Fahey. “That’s no accident… and I believe we need to give our staff the tools, the confidence and support to continue to do their jobs and run our elections with integrity.”
“There may be different opinions here,” added Commissioner Matt Udermann, “but I think we all want the same thing: free, fair and safe elections.”
Commissioners and county election officials pointed out that the internal drop slot will be secure and monitored. They also pointed to other provisions to ensure election integrity, such as state canvassing board audits, multiple reviews of ballots, thorough training of election judges, and a transparent process of election machine testing open to public view. Only one individual from the public attended the latest round of testing, Degler noted.
Carver County Attorney Mark Metz reported that the county’s process is consistent with recent Minnesota election statutes adopted by the legislature and a March 2022 Supreme Court ruling which requires specific absentee ballot board tasks to be conducted by election judges.
Elections are a complicated process, noted Kendra Olson, county elections and licensing manager, “not something that’s done for a few weeks every two years.” And until now not something voters showed much interest in, so may be little understood by the public, she said. Olson also called the election process a “balance of transparency versus voter privacy and confidentiality.”
And while she said the last few months have been challenging and frustrating to have the work of election staff and judges put in question, Olson called the process a good education. She also indicated the Minnesota Association of County Officers may be looking for better, more simple ways to describe the election process. Other counties across Minnesota also have been dealing with questions and charges since 2020, but it’s not clear yet how many have adopted their own provisions or restrictions.
In the meantime, the election debate has condensed the preparation process time for the general election. Absentee voting for the 2022 general election starts Sept. 23, so election officials will be busy poring over party lists and other individuals who have previously served to recruit election judges. Olson said.
While it’s also not clear yet how the election integrity debate will affect recruiting, at least in Waconia, the city actually had more applicants than judges needed for the primary election and should be adequately staffed for the general election with a strong mix of new and returning judges, according to Jackie Schulze, assistant administrator. Individuals interested in serving as election judges in the future can contact Ann Meyerhoff (ameyerhoff@waconia.org).
