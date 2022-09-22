Carver County commissioners approved preliminary 2023 county budgets and tax levies at their meeting onTuesday, Sept. 9.

The county’s overall preliminary tax levy for next year was set at $65.6 million and its 2023 budget at $134 million. Most counties receive between 30 and 50 percent of their revenues from property tax collections, and the bulk of the rest from state and federal grants, according to the Association of Minnesota Counties. Fees, fines, forfeitures, sale of public lands, investments and special assessments are other revenue sources.

Load comments