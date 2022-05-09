The Carver County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the county’s 2022 redistricting plan last Tuesday, including the assignment of terms slated for the 2022 election ballot.
Additionally, the board approved a 2022 redistricting plan for the Carver County Soil and Water Conservation District, with districts established generally by watershed.
By law, following the 2020 U.S. census, states, cities, townships and finally counties are required to go through a redistricting process to ensure each government district and resident receives equal representation.
Carver County leaders and staff reviewed several options during the redistricting process guided by statutory requirements that each district must be compact, contiguous and as equal in population as practicable. The process also included public hearings and the opportunity for public input and proposed plans from the public.
The challenges within Carver County as outlined by Kendra Olson, county elections and licensing manager, have been precinct changes in Chanhassen, city of Waconia precinct changes and annexations in Laketown Township, along with population changes by municipality.
Following a final public hearing last Tuesday, commissioners adopted a plan known as Option A with new districts to include the following precincts, wards, cities and townships:
• District 1 -- Chanhassen Precinct 5, Chanhassen Precinct 6, Chaska Ward 3, Chaska Ward 4;
• District 2 -- Chanhassen Precinct 1, Chanhassen Precinct 2, Chanhassen Precinct 3, Chanhassen Precinct 4, Shorewood Precinct 2, Victoria Precinct 1;
• District 3 -- Chaska Ward 1 Precinct 1, Chaska Ward 1 Precinct 2, Chaska Ward 2 Precinct 1, Chaska Ward 2 Precinct 2, Victoria Precinct 2, Victoria Precinct 3, Victoria Precinct 4;
• District 4 -- Hollywood Township, Laketown Township, Mayer, Victoria Precinct 5, Waconia Township, Waconia Precinct 1, Waconia Precinct 2, Waconia Precinct 3, Watertown Township, Watertown;
• District 5 -- Benton Township, Camden Township, Carver, Cologne, Dahlgren Township, Hamburg, Hancock Township, New Germany, Norwood Young America, San Francisco Township, Young America Township.
With the county’s current population of 106,992, the average population by district is 21,384 and the statutory 10 percent population range is between 19,246-23,522 residents.
This is what the county’s 2022 redistricting plan means for upcoming elections:
State statute says that districts with a population shift of more than 5 percent of the average district population are required to be on the ballot, so Districts 1 and 5 will be on the 2022 ballot. Districts 2 and 4 are also on the 2022 ballot because those four-year terms expire in 2022. District 3 will not be on the ballet because it is not affected by the population shift and the term is not up for election.
The county board approved staggered terms for commissioner districts on the 2022 ballot as follows: A two-year term for District 1; four-year term for Districts 2, 4 and 5. After the 2022 election, all commissioner districts move back to four-year terms.
Starting on May 17, county residents can file to run for county commissioner in the district represented by their home address.
Finalized redistricting plans, along with an interactive map where residents can input their home address to view their new commissioner district, can be found on the Election Department’s Redistricting website.
Filing runs from May 17-31. The primary election, if more than two candidates file in a specific district, occurs on Aug. 9, with the statewide general election happening on Nov. 8. For more election information, visit www.co.carver.mn.us/elections.
As a reminder, here are the current commissioners in each district:
• Gayle Degler, Chair (District 1)
• Tom Workman (District 2)
• Matt Udermann (District 3)
• Tim Lynch (District 4)
• John P. Fahey, Vice Chair (District 5)
