It’s not mosquito season yet, but on April 4, Carver County commissioners heard an annual report from the Metropolitan Mosquito Control District which works to limit the tiny biting pests that will emerge as temperatures finally start to warm and snow melts.
Established in 1958, the MMCD manages about a 2,900 square mile service area to control mosquito populations and suppress mosquito-borne disease. That includes about 100,000 wetland and woodland habitats in the region.
Most control treatment is performed at the larval stage in permanent water, flood water and catch basins, explained Alex Carlson, MMCD public affairs manager.
The agency also works to control black fly populations, and provides surveillance and education about tick-borne disease, he noted. Deer ticks were detected in every county in the district in 2022, according to Carlson.
In terms of mosquitos, the MMCD treated almost 130,000 acres with larval control in 2022. In Carver County, that included about 8,500 acres and nearly 8,000 catch basin treatments. The district levy and budget amounts to around $20 million annually, Carlson reported. Carver County’s shared based on population in 2022 was about $670,000.
Treatments are determined based on surveillance by location and abundance, not a blanket treatment, Carlson noted. The MMCD continues to develop a drone program for larval surveillance and control to access harder to reach areas and minimize disruption posed by helicopters, he noted.
Summer 2022 brought a second year of below average precipitation with much of the state in drought conditions which resulted in very low mosquito populations, Carlson reported.
What’s the forecast for 2023?
That’s like predicting the weather, Carlson said. But with a wet winter and early spring, there will probably be more mosquitos than last year with spikes when significant rains occur.
Other news
In county business, convening as the Carver County ditch authority, commissioners approved a $20,200 expense to update historical county ditch documents to confirm alignment, flow and benefitting property owners.
With area river levels rising from much melting snow this winter, commissioners also were slated to meet briefly this week to declare a state of emergency to invoke interjurisdictional disaster plans, and authorize necessary aid and assistance if spring flooding does occur.
