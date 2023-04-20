It’s not mosquito season yet, but on April 4, Carver County commissioners heard an annual report from the Metropolitan Mosquito Control District which works to limit the tiny biting pests that will emerge as temperatures finally start to warm and snow melts.

Established in 1958, the MMCD manages about a 2,900 square mile service area to control mosquito populations and suppress mosquito-borne disease. That includes about 100,000 wetland and woodland habitats in the region.

