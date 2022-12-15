With the Minnesota Legislature set to convene starting Jan. 3, Carver County commissioners adopted county legislative priorities at their Nov. 22 meeting.
Among their priorities and requests to state lawmakers are as follows:
Funding for roads and bridges, including Highway 5 and the proposed 82nd Street county-connector road; also parks and trails, including a proposed $2.5 million matching grant for completion of Lake Waconia Regional Park.
A related priority is to protect and enhance transportation revenue through avenues like motor vehicle taxes, always a political battle with allocation of tax dollars, according to County Administrator Dave Hemze.
Carver County also is looking for support for state and federal funding on the “information highway” to close the gap on underserved high-speed internet in remaining portions of the county.
Another priority is support for local decision-making authority, a long-standing county concern, according to Hemze, emphasizing that “local grassroots is most effective way to govern, although it often goes the other way with the legislature dictating issues,” he said. Other counties, as well as cities and school boards, also have expressed concerns about local control and opposition to unfunded state and federal mandates.
In the same vein of local authority, the county continues express a need for Metropolitan Council governance reform to ensure that elected officials in cities and counties control their own Met Council appointments, and that there is representation from every metropolitan government and voting based on population.
From a health and human services perspective, the county is looking to the state to simplify budgeting methodology for those programs, also for an increase to mental health reimbursement rates.
In addition, the county is looking for support to increase driver’s license filing fees to cover service costs.
From a workforce perspective, the county sheriff wants to see alternate pathways developed for law enforcement officer licensure that would make it easier and more efficient to bring in candidates
Other priorities relate to deadlines for eminent domain/property acquisition appraisals and attorney fees related to redistricting challenges.
County officials will initially share the priorities with local lawmakers at a Carver County legislative breakfast Dec. 13 in Chanhassen.
To support the county’s legislative agenda, the county board also approved hiring a legislative lobbyist, a position the county had earlier funded before the COVID-19 pandemic. County officials agreed to a contract with new firm Poul-Haas P.A. from among seven proposals for service. The contract is for two years with an annual fee of $38,000.
Tony Albright, a former member of the Minnesota House of Representatives from nearby Scott County, will be Carver County’s assigned lobbyist.
Convening as the county ditch authority, the board also set ditch assessments for 2023 to cover the annual process of inspection, cleaning and repair. The costs are assessed against property owners with ditches that control and channel water. The cost in 2023 amounts to $57,000. No county levy dollars are used to maintain and repair ditches.
