Carver County commissioners awarded contracts for two major initiatives at their regular meeting June 28.
One was a construction contract for the proposed waterfront services building at Lake Waconia Regional Park; the second a contract for the Connect Up Carver County initiative to bring internet broadband the “last mile” to Carver County, primarily unserved and underserved rural areas of the county.
Commissioners authorized to award contracts in the amount of $8.7 million for the park building, which will serve a community gathering space and site for services at the evolving county park. The approved figure includes cost of construction, professional services, utility permits, technology, furniture, signage and contingencies.
Cost of the building has climbed considerably from original estimates of around $5 million since it was first proposed in early 2021. That’s due to several factors including design changes, a tight construction and bidding market, supply chain issues and inflation leading to increasing cost of building materials and services, according to Marty Walsh, Carver County Parks director, and the project architect.
Approximately $2.5 million in funding will come from the state of Minnesota, another $750,000 from the Metropolitan Council. The remainder will come from the county and there was some debate at the meeting over funding sources. As approved, about $2.5 million will come from county reserves and the remainder from the county’s budget stabilization account, which represents a portion of the unspent allocation from the federal government in response to COVID-19 to support residents, businesses and community initiatives.
With approval, construction of the waterfront services building is expected to start this fall and be completed in June 2023.
The county board also authorized a contract with Midwest-based high-speed internet provider Metronet for nearly $5.9 million, with funding of up to $6.5 million with contingencies, to install wires and fiber connectivity to remaining portions of the county that don’t have high-speed internet access now.
As reported earlier, the project represents a buildout of the CarverLink network that had its inception in 2013 and has been expanding both in transport capacity and physical infrastructure miles, now stretching approximately 600-plus miles throughout Carver County.
The final phase would connect some 2,300 remaining residential and business addresses in the county with internet upload/download speeds of no less than 100 megabytes.
The bulk of funding will come from COVID-19 relief money and federal stimulus dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Randy Lehs, CarverLink fiber maanger, pointed out that the public-private partnership has been a unique, critical and successful approach to building and extending broadband. He also noted that under the contract Metronet is required to make fiber available to each location, although residents aren’t required to sign up. If they do, Lehs reminded that Metronet will be the service provider, not the county.
Installation is expected to be complete by the end of 2024. When that occurs, Carver County will be the first county in the state with 100 percent broadband, according to county leaders.
In other business, commissioners approved an amendment to Carver County Water Management Organization (CCWMO) plans and updated county water rules. The provisions are in place to ensure that runoff from development doesn’t harm county water resources or neighbor properties, according to Paul Moline, county planning and water management manager.
The plan, adopted in 2020, includes a number of projects to mitigate runoff. Water rules have been in place for 20 years, Moline said, and are being updated to meet state permit requirements, simplify and streamline language, and add flexibility and clarity.
Commissioners also reviewed and adopted the county’s 2022-2023 strategic plan which includes goals related to pandemic recovery, attracting and retaining county employees, mental health, affordable housing, transportation studies and road projects, and delivery of county services.
Finally, the signs erected recently on Highway 10 to honor Carver County farmers will come down for now. Commissioners agreed to the action following considerable feedback to the phrase “Carver County’s original caretakers” that appears on the signs. County officials heard objections that the reference is inaccurate and disrespectful to indigenous peoples who were the original inhabitants of the county.
Any action on revising the signs was tabled to allow for further discussion and input on the matter.
