Carver County commissioners addressed county building code regulations, fee schedules and regional trail plans at their Nov. 15 meeting.
The building code modifications included primarily language changes to ensure Carver County building codes are consistent with Minnesota state statutes for unincorporated township portions of the county. Cities have their own building codes. Adoption followed a planning commission review and public hearing held in October.
Fee schedule changes relate to the county’s authorization by the state to charge fees to cover costs associated with providing various services.
Some examples include drivers’ license and passport fees, escrow for assessments and inspections, county parks rentals and recreation services, and some health and human services, such as senior adult care, nurse intermittent home visits, adult foster care licensing and adoption services. The fee increases relate to increasing costs incurred by the county to provide services. Some of the increases are state-driven.
County officials estimate about a $20,000 increase in 2023 fee revenue from the changes.
Commissioners also reviewed and approved the latest master plan for the Southwest Regional Trail, a trail corridor linking the Minnesota River Bluffs trail in Chaska with the Lake Minnetonka regional trail in Victoria.
The master plan was originally developed in 2006 under requirements of the Metropolitan Parks and Open Space System to tie together numerous federal, state, regional, and local parks, natural areas, and trails into a cohesive and interlinked system.
The master plan covers components such as trail boundaries, development concepts and land acquisition costs, potential conflicts, also partnerships and public engagement. The amended plan includes some realignments and reclassification of trail segments.
