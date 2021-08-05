It was a quiet meeting for the County Board of Commissioners on July 20. Normally holding several discussions, this week’s meeting only saw one discussion: A public hearing regarding new zoning for Carver County.
Land Use Manager, Jason Mielke, presented the discussion for the purposes of the hearing. The Planning Commission held a meeting the previous month to discuss the item, recommending text changes and organization of the official zoning map. It’s important to note that these changes only apply to unincorporated land, ensuring that this new land matches DNR requirements as well as county needs.
These changes were discussed back in August of 2020 at a commissioner work session. Following this discussion, county staff attended meetings in all 10 townships in Carver County, keeping them up to date on the process since they would be involved over the next few months. With the townships aware and involved, staff got to work. It took six months, due to COVID slowing things down a bit, but Mielke stated that an advantage of this was allowing the Planning Commission to really discuss changes.
According to Mielke, the main purpose of this ordinance change to clarify and update the current code to comply more with the 2040 Comprehensive Plan, as well as meeting land use trends. The high level updates include general and agricultural zoning, essential standards, density requirements including high amenity lots, and a shoreland overlay.
Some of the more impactful changes include revised front yard setback standards, as well as road access point standards, both at the direction of Public Works. Under operational standards, storage units will require a permit. Additional vegetation standards were also edited in. Regarding Essential Services, changing this to meet the 2040 Comprehensive Plan means looking at energy production, mostly regarding renewable energy. This would mean a pre-application meeting with the applicant, adding in standards for wind energy, and language regarding decommissioning requirements.
There are, of course, more details for everything than what can be written here, and all the updates can be found in the agenda for July 20’s meeting at co.carver.mn.us.
County staff did receive comments from San Francisco Township regarding high amenity lots. The essential notes of the comment were asking that requirements not be “too stringent” so it would be possible to own the land. City of Waconia also made comment about transfer eligibility for buildings in order to meet future growth needs. Otherwise, no other comments were submitted.
Commissioner John Fahey pointed out that staff did a great job helping the Planning Commission, since they had some turn over during the project.
“There was a lot of reading, and the process seemed like it took a long time, but I’m glad we took the time we needed,” said Fahey.
Fahey also commented on the cargo containers being used as storage. He mentioned that not townships were in favor of this possibility. However, the Planning Commission was able to come up with a compromise relating to land space as well as variances instead of a CUP to have a large storage set up.
Commissioner Tom Workmann brought up concerns on whether or not the ordinance changes took the residents truly into mind. He expressed that the lack of public comments was worrying, as previous hearings like this one used to attract a few people and discussions from residents, especially regarding road and yard set backs as well as renewable energy, particularly solar gardens.
With the comments finished, motion was made to approve the ordinance changes for the zoning map. Motion passed four to one, with Workmann opposing.
