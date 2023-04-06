In a short meeting on Tuesday, March 21, Carver County commissioners approved several collective bargaining agreements and adopted proclamations to recognize several county employee groups.

The following agreements for 2023-2024 were adopted in the county board’s consent agenda following earlier negotiations: licensed sergeants, teamsters, public works, and health and human services. Agreements generally call for 3 percent salary increases with pay for performance incentives and some increases in benefits.

