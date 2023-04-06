In a short meeting on Tuesday, March 21, Carver County commissioners approved several collective bargaining agreements and adopted proclamations to recognize several county employee groups.
The following agreements for 2023-2024 were adopted in the county board’s consent agenda following earlier negotiations: licensed sergeants, teamsters, public works, and health and human services. Agreements generally call for 3 percent salary increases with pay for performance incentives and some increases in benefits.
Settlement agreements also come with a provision that provides full-time employees with a one-time, lump sum payment of $1,000 and provides part-time employees with a pro-rated payment. Additionally, beginning in 2023, settled labor agreements include Christmas Eve as a designated holiday.
In another consent agenda item, commissioners also expended that benefit to non-bargaining employees.
Commissioner Matt Udermann voted no on the consent agenda items objecting that a portion of the funding will come from the county’s budget stabilization account, which generally reflects COVID-19 federal allocation dollars available for one-time projects/expenses.
Commissioners also approved proclamations locally honoring several work groups: National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, April 9-15, recognizing the dispatch link between those who need help and emergency responders; National Administrative Professionals Day on April 26; National Nurses Day on May 6; National Correctional Officers’ Week May 7-13; and National Police Week May 15-21 and Peace Officer Memorial Day on May 15, a time to honor law enforcement officers.
